NAU Roundup: Women's basketball to host winless Weber State

With just four games remaining on their Big Sky schedule, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks find themselves in a jumble of teams in the conference standings.
Three schools, Idaho State, Montana State and Idaho, have separated themselves from the pack, but five others are separated by just 1.5 games.
No Big Sky basketball program, men or women, has played more conference games than the NAU women have. At 16 games, the Lumberjacks have four regular-season contests remaining as they try to complete the schedule without a single cancellation within Big Sky play.
The final four come against a pair of contrasting opponents, with Weber State (0-15, 0-12 Big Sky) being a bottom feeder and Southern Utah (8-5, 3-2) in danger of not reaching the Big Sky's 10-game threshold for tournament seeding purposes.
First, it will be a pair of home games against Weber, which NAU has beaten in the past four meetings.
"We have got to gain some momentum, and we need to make a little bit of fixings offensively and defensively. Figure out how to score a little bit better and tighten up some things defensively," Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said.
Weber State is coming off a near victory at home Saturday. Leading for much of the fourth quarter, Weber State missed a free throw with 2:16 remaining and a chance to extend its advantage to two points against Montana. A layup with 1:48 left by the Grizzlies ended up as the final points of the day, with the Wildcats missing their final four shots.
Just twice this season the Wildcats have scored 70 points or more in an outing -- first against the fast-tempo Grand Canyon Lopes to open the year and then again in a double-overtime loss. Meanwhile, NAU averages 70.8 points per game and has hit 80 or more in five contests this season, all of which were wins.
Three-point shooting provides the greatest contrast between the two programs this season, with NAU hitting 35.4% from outside, ranking 47th in the nation, while limiting opponents to hit 29.9%. The Wildcats have allowed teams to hit 35.7% this year, on 8.3 makes per game, while shooting just 23.5% themselves.
Just three of the Wildcats' top-seven minute leaders from last season will be on the court this week, with Kori Pentzer, Jadyn Matthews and Daryn Hickok all playing in 15 games this year.
Pentzer leads Weber State in minutes played this year while averaging 9.4 points, while Matthews is third and Hickok sits fourth. Hickok leads the team with 9.6 points per game, with Matthews at 9.3 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds.
Matthews also finished in double-digits twice against the Lumberjacks last season, averaging 11.5 points and eight rebounds while shooting 57% from the field.
Football
While it might not have come to fruition when originally planned in 2020, NAU's original Big Sky Conference schedule for the fall will return in 2021.
On Wednesday, the conference released its updated football schedules for the fall 2021 season. Altering the plan first released in May 2019, the Big Sky pushed its schedule planned for 2020 into 2021 as it looked to continue the rotation originally put in place.
For the Lumberjacks that means returning to home dates with Idaho State, Southern Utah, UC Davis and Montana, and traveling to Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, Idaho and Cal Poly.
NAU is scheduled to take on Northern Colorado on the road Sept. 25, Idaho State on at home on Oct. 2, Southern Utah at home Oct. 16, Sacramento State on the road Oct. 23, Idaho on the road Oct. 30, back home for two in a row against UC Davis on Nov. 6 and Montana on Nov. 13 and a season finale at Cal Poly Nov. 20.
The nonconference slate will be announced at a later date.
Given the upcoming departure of Southern Utah at the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year, the previously released 2022 and 2023 Big Sky football schedules will be revised and announced in the coming months.
The Lumberjacks will kick off the spring season next week as the Thunderbirds arrive in Flagstaff for the first of three meetings scheduled for the calendar year between the two.
Swimming
In a come-from-behind win in the 800-meter freestyle relay and a third-place finish in the 200m medley relay, the Lumberjacks will enter the second day of the WAC Championships tied for first with Grand Canyon University with 72 points.
NAU started out hot in the 200m medley relay, hitting the wall at 1:41.95 for a close third-place finish. The two top finishers were GCU (1:41.29) and Northern Colorado (1:41.48).
“All of that being said, it’s a long meet,” Lumberjacks head coach Andy Johns said. “We have six more sessions to go, but we’re pretty excited about the start.”
The Lumberjacks will look forward to continuing their positive trend Thursday, the second day of the WAC Championships.
NAU will compete in the 500m freestyle, the 200m individual medley, the 50m freestyle and the 200m free relay. Prelims for the events will begin at 11 a.m., with live streaming on Facebook Live, and the finals at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.