NAU Roundup: Women's basketball to host winless Weber State

With just four games remaining on their Big Sky schedule, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks find themselves in a jumble of teams in the conference standings.

Three schools, Idaho State, Montana State and Idaho, have separated themselves from the pack, but five others are separated by just 1.5 games.

No Big Sky basketball program, men or women, has played more conference games than the NAU women have. At 16 games, the Lumberjacks have four regular-season contests remaining as they try to complete the schedule without a single cancellation within Big Sky play.

The final four come against a pair of contrasting opponents, with Weber State (0-15, 0-12 Big Sky) being a bottom feeder and Southern Utah (8-5, 3-2) in danger of not reaching the Big Sky's 10-game threshold for tournament seeding purposes.

First, it will be a pair of home games against Weber, which NAU has beaten in the past four meetings.

"We have got to gain some momentum, and we need to make a little bit of fixings offensively and defensively. Figure out how to score a little bit better and tighten up some things defensively," Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said.