NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball to host Southern Utah

Back in Arizona after a week in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will resume their 2022-23 season after a week off with a familiar opponent.

Though the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-4, 0-0 WAC) are no longer members of the Big Sky Conference, Northern Arizona (3-5, 0-0 Big Sky) begins a 10-year series against their former rivals with a meeting in Rolle Activity Center Saturday. The universities agreed to the series, covering six different sports, last October following Southern Utah announcing it would be moving to the WAC in July.

With the Thunderbirds joining the Big Sky in 2012, Northern Arizona has faced Southern Utah 20 times over the past decade with the Lumberjacks winning 11 of the meetings. However, Southern Utah has won four of the past five games including both last season.

In the two meetings last season, Emily Rodabaugh averaged 16 points per game, shooting 5-of-10 from 3-point range and 13-of-22 overall. Additionally, during Montana Oltrogge's time at Idaho State before transferring to Flagstaff this year, the forward put together some of the best games of her career. Finishing with a career high 24 points against the Thunderbirds in the 2020 Big Sky Conference Tournament, Oltrogge hit 6 of 8 from 3 and 8 of 12 from the field. In last year's regular season finale against Southern Utah, Oltrogge finished 10 of 17 from the field to score 22 points.

Similarly, Olivia Moran put up a career high 21 points in 2021 against Southern Utah, hitting 8 of 14 from the field and 3 of 5 from outside.

Through eight games this season, Northern Arizona's scoring is balanced across its five regular starters. Nyah Moran leads the way with 12.8 points, followed by Oltrogge's 12.0 and freshman Sophie Glancey's 11.5 points across her first eight career games. Rodabaugh enters the weekend at 10.5 points per game and Regan Schenck averages 9.4 points in addition to her Big Sky-leading 6.5 assists per game.

Men's basketball

With only four non-conference games remaining, the NAU men's basketball team is making the trek to California for a pair of contests against West Coast Conference teams this week.

The Lumberjacks head to Malibu for a game against Pepperdine on Saturday. A few days later, the road trip concludes against Pacific on Tuesday.

NAU is 3-6 on the season and is coming off a 92-82 loss to Abilene Christian and a bounce-back 82-51 win over Ottawa this past week at home.

Jalen Cone paces the Lumberjacks with 13.8 points per game. Against Abilene Christian, Cone dropped a career-high 38 points for his fourth career 30-plus point performance. He tied a career-high seven 3-pointers, going 11 for 22 from the field, 7 for 13 from behind the arc, and 9 for 10 at the free throw line. So far this season, 20 of Cone's 39 field goals have come from behind the arc, shooting 32.8% from distance. Cone is also second on the team with 2.9 assists per game.

Carson Towt has stuffed the stat sheets all season long, ranking in the top-10 in the Big Sky Conference in rebounds (2nd, 9.7), assists (8th, 3.7), blocks (9th, 0.7) and steals (10th, 1.2) per game.

Xavier Fuller has emerged as a steady scorer for the Lumberjacks, scoring in double figures in four consecutive games, the longest streak by an NAU player currently. In the past four games, Fuller is averaging 13.0 points per game, shooting 48.8% from the field.

As a team, the Lumberjacks are averaging 72.3 points per contest which is third in the conference, shooting 41.5% from the field.

Saturday will be the 18th all-time meeting between NAU and Pepperdine, dating back to 1951, and the first contest since Dec. 21, 2019. The Waves lead the all-time series, 14-3. Nik Mains is the only current Lumberjack to have faced the Waves, as NAU lost 75-73 in Malibu.

Northern Arizona and Pacific have only met twice, once in 1981 and again in 1982, with NAU winning both contests. The Lumberjacks have played every current WCC program, holding a 30-69 (.303) all-time record against the conference.