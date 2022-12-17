NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball to finish nonconference slate

Wrapping up their nonconference schedule with two games in three days, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will face another pair of familiar opponents.

The Lumberjacks will play the UC Davis Aggies on Monday in Davis, California.

Northern Arizona will then stop in Las Vegas to face the UNLV Rebels on Wednesday.

The Lumberjacks last played UC Davis in 2019.

The pair of games wraps up the Lumberjacks’ 13-game nonconference schedule with a second consecutive road trip that mirrors conference play. After falling to Fresno State last Thursday, Northern Arizona bounced back with a victory at Cal Poly two days later. The Lumberjacks’ loss to the Bulldogs was the first against a mid-major this season, but Northern Arizona still holds a 9-2 record against mid-majors since the end of February.

Regan Schenck is the lone Lumberjack remaining who played in Northern Arizona’s 71-61 loss to UC Davis in 2019, finishing with two points, four rebounds and one assist. Northern Arizona and UC Davis were scheduled to play in 2020, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Lumberjacks have beaten the Rebels in each of the past two seasons, beating UNLV 79-75 in Las Vegas to open the 2020-21 season and 84-62 in Flagstaff during the 2021-22 season. Emily Rodabaugh set a career high with 27 points in the 2020 victory, and Schenck finished with a career-best 18 rebounds. Rodabaugh added five rebounds and five 3-pointers made in the victory.

During last week’s pair of games at Fresno State and Cal Poly, Schenck reached 1,000 career points, just the 20th player to get to that mark. The senior is now just 70 points away from the Top 10 all-time and 96 assists away from taking over the top spot in program history. Schenck is also 87 rebounds away from tying for fifth all-time.

Montana Oltrogge set a career high with 13 rebounds against Fresno State while producing a double-double in both games.

UC Davis enters Monday’s game coming off a 76-30 victory against NAIA William Jessup on Thursday. Turner leads the Aggies with 17.3 points per game this season, while ranking third on the team with 3.9 rebounds per game and third with 1.7 assists.

Through 10 games, Desi-Rae Young leads UNLV with 18.5 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 60.5% from the field. Last season, Young finished with 10 points and two rebounds in 19 minutes against Northern Arizona before eventually being named the Mountain West Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Year. Coming off the bench in 2020, Young scored 11 points and added six rebounds in 12 minutes on the court.

Young ranks 13th in the NCAA with five double-doubles, 22th in field goal percentage and 40th in rebounds per game. As a team, UNLV is 17th in rebounding margin and 37th in scoring with 78.1 points per game.

Football

Northern Arizona graduating offensive lineman PJ Poutasi will attend a pair of college all-star events in January.

Scheduled to participate in the 2023 College Gridiron Showcase set to take place in Fort Worth, Texas, from January 7 to 11 as well as the MLK Day All-Star Game in St. George, Utah, from January 13 to 16, Poutasi will have two opportunities to make an impact in front of professional scouts. The CGS in Texas will be treated like organized team activities with players showcasing their skills through practices and a controlled scrimmage. The MLK Day All-Star Game includes practices, a combine as well as an All-Star game.

Poutasi started all 22 games in his Lumberjacks career after arriving from the Cal Golden Bears ahead of the 2021 season. In 2021, Poutasi spent all 11 games at left guard blocking for the No. 36 offense and No. 29 rushing offense in the FCS. Helping lead the way for the first 1,000-yard rushing season since 2015, Poutasi quickly became a mainstay up front.

Returning for his final season with Northern Arizona in the fall, Poutasi started all 11 games once again, with nine at left guard, one at right guard and one at left tackle. The Lumberjacks finished 61st in the FCS in total offense, highlighted by the No. 21 passing offense.

Named to the 2022 Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Sky Conference Second Team during the summer, Poutasi backed up the honor with his play in the fall by earning All-Big Sky Third Team honors from the conference office and All-Big Sky Second Team honors on the 2022 Phil Steele/DraftScout All-Big Sky Conference teams.

Men’s basketball

In the highest-scoring matchup in 42 meetings between the two squads, the Northern Arizona University men’s basketball team fell at Southern Utah in overtime Saturday, 106-101, in Cedar City, Utah.

Southern Utah, which just moved over to the Western Athletic Conference from the Big Sky Conference, has now won five straight games over the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona concluded non-conference play 4-9 overall while the Thunderbirds improved to 8-4.

A bright spot in Saturday’s loss was the play of guard Jalen Cone, who scored a career-high 45 points on 18-of-27 from the field. Forty of his points came in regulation, and the total is just one point off the single-game scoring record of 46 points that has stood since 1956. It’s the 14th-most in Big Sky single-game history. His 18 made field goals ties the program record, which has also stood since 1956, and he is the first Lumberjack to score 40 points in a game since Cory Schwab had 43 in 2000 at Cal Poly. He was 6-of-11 from 3-point range and 3-of-5 from the free throw line.

With 55 seconds on the clock, Cone drained his fifth 3 of the game to put NAU within one point, 89-88. The Thunderbirds pulled ahead 90-88 with 23 seconds left and NAU missed two chances to tie the game at the free throw line. Southern Utah went down to the other end and made 1-of-2 from the charity stripe, increasing the lead to 91-88.

With six seconds left, Cone made a layup to make it a 91-90 game before SUU headed to the line and made a free throw. With 1.9 seconds on the clock, Cone drove through the lane and made a contested layup that wound up sending the teams to overtime tied 92-92.

Nik Mains scored the first basket in overtime and the Lumberjacks led 101-97 with 1:56 remaining after Cone hit a pair of free throws. Southern Utah was fouled shooting a 3, and made all three attempts from the line, cutting the lead to 101-100. The Thunderbirds ended the game on a 9-0 run, outscoring NAU 14-9 in the overtime period to finish with the victory.

Northern Arizona now turns its focus to Big Sky play which begins on Dec. 29 at Idaho State.