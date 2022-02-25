NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball suffers late loss at Idaho State

Despite leading for nearly 34 minutes, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks couldn't hold on against the first-place Idaho State Bengals Thursday night in Pocatello, Idaho.

Outscored by 12 in the fourth quarter and 18 in the second half, the Lumberjacks (12-13, 9-8 Big Sky) missed an opportunity to sweep the Bengals (18-9, 14-4 Big Sky) for the first time since the 2004-05 season and suffered a 76-66 road loss.

"Their top players got hot and hit a couple back-to-back 3s in the fourth quarter, and we had some pretty critical turnovers down the stretch," said Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne. "One of the things that really stands out is rebounding. To give up 21 O-boards, we gave up some critical O-boards that led to big scores for them."

Despite shooting just 34.8% from the field, Idaho State scored nearly 10 points over its season average. Recording 24 of their 76 points on second-chance opportunities, the Bengals rallied behind efforts on the glass.

Trailing 36-28 at the break, Idaho State opened the second half on a 7-0 run, with all three field goals coming after an offensive rebound. After scoring 12 second-chance points in the third quarter, Idaho State added 10 more in the fourth, including a pair of 3-pointers by Montana Oltrogge, who scored 16 points in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Emily Rodabaugh led Northern Arizona with 20 points, going 6 for 9 from long range, followed by 13 for Lauren Orndoff and 10 for Khiarica Rasheed.

Coming off the bench for the third consecutive game, Rasheed slid her into second on Northern Arizona's all-time scoring list, two points past Alyssa Wahl's 1,678.

Northern Arizona hit just two shots from the field in the game's final six minutes, and Idaho State closed out the night on a 26-9 run.

Beating Northern Arizona 50-35 on the boards, Idaho State finished with its highest rebounding total this season. In addition to a 24-8 advantage in second-chance points, the Bengals beat the Lumberjacks 19-7 on points off turnovers despite the visitors committing just two more total in the game.

With Montana defeating Southern Utah Thursday, Northern Arizona is tied with only Sacramento State in the battle for fifth place in the Big Sky Conference. Additionally, the two programs lead Idaho by just a half game, and the Vandals play two of their final four games this season against winless Portland State.

The Lumberjacks will look to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season Saturday afternoon in Ogden, Utah, when they face the Weber State Wildcats (10-17, 6-12 Big Sky). Weber State defeated Portland State 73-65 Wednesday night in Ogden, Utah.

Track and Field

Northern Arizona track and field athlete Madeline Wilson set a new school women's 60-meter hurdles record and placed fifth in the pentathlon at the Big Sky Conference championship meet on Thursday.

Wilson began the women's pentathlon with a the 60m hurdle performance, running 8.57 to earn 1,002 points in the event and briefly take a lead in the overall event.

Wilson broke her own Lumberjacks record of 8.64 -- set only a few days earlier in the Walkup Skydome.

