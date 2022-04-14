NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball signs guard duo

The Northern Arizona women's basketball program added two more players to its 2021-22 recruiting class on Wednesday as Taylor Feldman and Juliana Aragon signed their national letters of intent to begin the signing period.

Feldman, a 5-foot-8 point guard from Tustin, California, and Aragon, a 5-foot-5 point guard from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, join Idaho State transfer Montana Oltrogge as additions this spring. The Lumberjacks previously added Sophia Glancey and Audrey Taylor from Timberland High School in Boise, Idaho, Mary McMorris from Centennial High School in Las Vegas and Saniyah Neverson from PHH Prep in Phoenix to their signing class in November.

"We are so excited to add both Taylor and Juliana to our roster for next season," Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne said. "Both Juliana and Taylor are high-energy players who have the ability to score on all three levels and will add additional dynamic scoring to our up-tempo offensive system. They are both great students and will no doubt have a positive impact on our team culture."

A four-year starter for the Crean Lutheran Saints, Feldman finished her career as a four-time first team All-League honoree, four-time first team All-CIF honoree and earned three All-State honors, including first team in 2021.

The program record-holder for points (2,401), assists (436) and steals (456), Feldman also finished with the second-most rebounds (615) and holds the school's single-game record with 54 points and single-season record-holder with 708 points. Feldman and the Saints reached the CIF tournament in all four seasons, including a trip to the 3AA finals during her sophomore season.

Earning the Empire League MVP as a senior, Feldman helped the Saints reach the CIF-Southern Section 2AA semifinals in February.

"Taylor will add even further scoring to our program, twice scoring over 50 points in a game this season," Payne said. "She is a crafty player who can shoot the 3, while also finishing at the rim. She is also a quick and aggressive defender."

A four-year starter and captain for Bernalillo High School, Aragon set the school record for points while also becoming the first ever Gatorade Player of the Year for the Spartans.

Averaging 29.2 points, 7.9 assists and 3.1 steals per game as a senior, Aragon earned the 2021-22 Gatorade New Mexico Girls Basketball Player of the Year and the 2022 MaxPreps Player of the Year in New Mexico. Across her four-year career, Aragon was named district player of the year three times, made the All-Metro First Team four times, the All-State First Team four times and was named 4A Player of the Year twice. Finishing with 21 points, 11 assists and four steals, Aragon helped lead the Spartans to their first state finals appearance since 1983 with a 63-59 victory in the 4A tourney semifinals against the Gallup Bengals.

"Juliana can flat out score. She averaged over 30 points and eight assists this past season as well as earning multiple player of the year awards for the state of New Mexico," Payne said. "She will be a great addition to our program on both sides of the ball."

