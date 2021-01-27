NAU Roundup: Women's basketball set for home-and-road series against Northern Colorado

The opponent will remain the same, but the Northern Arizona women's basketball team will travel between conference games for the first time this season.
While the Big Sky adjusted the conference schedule to reduce travel, it still included two weeks with regional opponents facing off for a home-and-road series. Northern Colorado presents the first instance of the challenge this season, as NAU heads to Colorado before turning around and returning to Flagstaff.
"Fortunately they have the little commuter flight from Flagstaff to Denver, so we don't have to bus down to Phoenix," Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. "It's interesting playing the same team back-to-back, but in two different locations, so we will see how things go."
Both teams are halfway through their conference schedules, with the Bears (6-9, 5-5 Big Sky) among the jumble of three .500 teams in the conference. Entering the week tied for fifth, the Bears sit a game ahead of the Lumberjacks (6-8, 4-6) and the Portland State Vikings, who are tied for eighth.
The Bears had split their last three conference sets, making up for three of the six splits in the first 21 two-game series under the Big Sky's new format.
Averaging 21.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.5 blocks against Eastern Washington, sophomore Alisha Davis earned Big Sky Player of the Week honors for Northern Colorado. The reigning Big Sky Freshman of the Year, Davis currently ranks seventh in scoring (14.5), first in rebounding (10.0), fifth in steals (2.0), second in blocks (2.2) and fourth in field-goal percentage (46.0).
Last season, Davis averaged 10.0 points per game against the Lumberjacks while hitting 75% from the field. As a freshman Davis played just 12 minutes, scoring four points, in the first meeting against NAU before upping it to 19 minutes and scoring 16 points during the second game in Greeley.
"I think she had a great freshman year. She was just really transitioning from high school to college and she picked up the pace of the game pretty quick and she is incredibly athletic," Payne said. "She's dominant on the boards, so we're definitely going to have to figure out how to box her out."
Davis is the only player on the Bears currently averaging double digits, with freshman Hannah Simental and sophomore Jasmine Gayles both at 9.9 points per game. Simental tops the Big Sky at 55.3% shooting from 3-point range, with 62% of her shots made from the field coming from behind the arc.
Averaging two 3s per game, Simental topped out with a 5-for-8 game against Montana earlier this season.
"She's just smooth. I really, really like her game," Payne said. "I think she's a player who you watch and she's just out there and goes to work. She's not super flashy, she's just a really solid player and she's going to be really, really good in this league."
Northern Arizona swept the season series last year, doing so for the first time since 2006-07, and is on a three-game win streak over Northern Colorado for the first time in program history.
Thursday's tip is set for 6:30 p.m.
Women's tennis
Opening her senior season with a pair of singles and doubles wins this past Saturday, Ellie Millard earned Big Sky Player of the Week honors from the conference Tuesday afternoon.
An All-Big Sky doubles and singles player during her Lumberjack career, Millard had yet to be named Player of the Week from the conference through her first three years and joins teammates Madi Moore and Mimi Bland as current Lumberjacks to earn the award from the Big Sky.
Millard played atop NAU's lineup to start the season against Dixie State as the team returned from the extended offseason to start the year 2-0. Cruising to a 6-1 victory with Bland at the No. 1 doubles spot in the Saturday's first match, Millard then outlasted Dixie State's Kyra Harames for a 6-4, 2-6, 10-7 victory in singles.
With one 7-0 team victory already in hand, the Lumberjacks repeated the feat in the afternoon as Millard and Bland once again came up with a 6-1 victory on Court 1 to clinch the doubles point.
With NAU head coach Ewa Bogusz looking to mix up the matchups in the second contest of the day, Millard moved down to No. 2 in singles and completed the perfect start to her season with a 6-3, 6-0 victory against Dixie State's Ya-Chi Hsu.
The two victories at No. 1 doubles extended Millard's program-best win percentage at the top spot, with the senior now 16-3 in her career. Millard sits just four doubles wins at No. 1 away from moving into NAU's all-time top 10 while already ranking among the top 10 for doubles wins at No. 2.
Soccer
The Big Sky Conference announced a revised version of the league’s soccer schedule that includes divisional play for the 2021 spring season, as approved by the Presidents’ Council this week.
Beginning March 12, the women will play a divisional schedule with five teams in the Northwest Division (Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana, Portland State and Sacramento State). Northern Arizona will be participating in the Southeast Division, consisting of Idaho State, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah and Weber State.
In the division, each team will play every opponent twice in a Friday-Sunday weekend series at the same location. The new schedule has two home series and two away series for each opponent with one open weekend built in.
NAU will begin conference play at home against Weber State on opening weekend. Following after, the Lumberjacks will travel to Southern Utah for their two matches against the Thunderbirds on March 19 and 21. Returning home, NAU will host the Idaho State Bengals on March 26 and 28. Wrapping up the division league, Northern Arizona will travel to Greeley, Colo., on April 2 and 4.
The top two teams from each division will advance to the 2021 Big Sky Women’s Soccer Spring Championship. The tournament is scheduled for April 15-17 and will be hosted by Weber State in Ogden, Utah.
The Big Sky’s tournament champion will earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.