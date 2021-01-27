NAU Roundup: Women's basketball set for home-and-road series against Northern Colorado

The Bears had split their last three conference sets, making up for three of the six splits in the first 21 two-game series under the Big Sky's new format.

Averaging 21.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.5 blocks against Eastern Washington, sophomore Alisha Davis earned Big Sky Player of the Week honors for Northern Colorado. The reigning Big Sky Freshman of the Year, Davis currently ranks seventh in scoring (14.5), first in rebounding (10.0), fifth in steals (2.0), second in blocks (2.2) and fourth in field-goal percentage (46.0).

Last season, Davis averaged 10.0 points per game against the Lumberjacks while hitting 75% from the field. As a freshman Davis played just 12 minutes, scoring four points, in the first meeting against NAU before upping it to 19 minutes and scoring 16 points during the second game in Greeley.

"I think she had a great freshman year. She was just really transitioning from high school to college and she picked up the pace of the game pretty quick and she is incredibly athletic," Payne said. "She's dominant on the boards, so we're definitely going to have to figure out how to box her out."