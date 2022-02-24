NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball seeks to end road trip on solid ground

Wrapping up their Big Sky Conference regular-season road schedule, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks complete their weeklong road trip with trips to Idaho State and Weber State.

After facing first-place Idaho State on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Pocatello, Idaho, Northern Arizona heads south to play the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Ogden, Utah.

With four games left to play before the Big Sky tournament, Northern Arizona (12-12, 9-7 Big Sky) finds itself in a three-way tie for fourth place alongside Montana (16-9, 9-7) and Sacramento State (13-12, 9-7). All 2.5 games back of third-place Southern Utah, at least one of the trio will miss out on a first-round bye at the conference tourney.

Khiarica Rasheed enters the Idaho State game just eight points away from tying for second all-time on Northern Arizona’s scoring list. Meanwhile, Regan Schenck needs just 13 assists to tie for second on the all-time assists list for Northern Arizona.

Idaho State

Set to complete the season series with the Bengals this week, it will have been 82 days since the Lumberjacks hosted Idaho State on Dec. 4 in Flagstaff.

Winning 81-74 in overtime, Northern Arizona rallied from a nine-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. With the game tied at 65 with just five seconds remaining, Sierra Mich’l blocked a potential game-winning shot by Dora Goles as time expired in regulation. Down 72-71 with 1:32 left in overtime, a 3-pointer by Nyah Moran pushed the Lumberjacks in front before Nina Radford’s 3 pushed Northern Arizona in front for the final time with 34 seconds left.

Idaho State played shorthanded in Flagstaff, with Callie Bourne, Diaba Konate and Ellie Smith all missing the contest. Bourne, Konate and Smith rank second, fourth and fifth, respectively, this season in minutes per game for the Bengals. Bourne has started 17 of her 19 games this season, Konate has started 12 of 17 and Smith started all 24 she has played in.

Leading the conference with 17.54 forced turnovers per game, Idaho State averages 17.9 points off opponent turnovers -- including 22 off Northern Arizona’s 28 turnovers in December.

Weber State

Winners of eight straight over the Wildcats, the Lumberjacks head to Ogden on Saturday for the first time since Jan. 4, 2020.

After hosting Weber State for both meetings last season, Northern Arizona has played four of the past five meetings in Flagstaff while the other came in the first round of the conference tourney in Boise last March. After winning by double-digits in four straight meetings, the teams' game this season came down to the final minutes on Dec. 2.

Up by five at 70-65 with seven minutes remaining in the game, Weber State allowed Northern Arizona to go on a 6-0 run over the next three minutes. While the Wildcats took another lead with 3:38 left, a 3 from Emily Rodabaugh regained the lead for the Lumberjacks before Miki’ala Maio and Schenck closed out the victory with free throws down the stretch.

Four Lumberjacks reached double figures, led by Rasheed’s 17 and Maio’s 13. For Weber State, Daryn Hickok and Jadyn Matthews each reached 20 points and combined for more than half of the team’s baskets from the field.

After starting conference play 3-1, including wins over Montana and Montana State in Ogden, the Wildcats went on losing streaks of six and four games over the course of the conference schedule. Weber State is 7-6 at home this season, but dropped its last two games at home to Eastern Washington and Idaho.

Men's tennis

In the latest ITA National Rankings released Wednesday, Northern Arizona was ranked No. 68, marking the first national ranking in program history.

"This is another major step for NAU. Many current and former student-athletes, coaches, staff and administrators worked tirelessly for this recognition over the last few seasons," coach Maciej Bogusz said.

The Lumberjacks are 7-4 so far this season and remain undefeated at home with a 5-0 record.

The Lumberjacks will begin a three-match homestand Friday, hosting a doubleheader against Mesa Community College and New Mexico State at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. , respectively. The Lumberjacks will take on Grand Canyon University on Saturday at 4 p.m.

