NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball rolls at Idaho

Winning for a third straight time in Moscow, Idaho, the Northern Arizona women's basketball team cruised to a Big Sky Conference victory Thursday.

Taking their first lead less than two minutes into the game, the Lumberjacks led the rest of the way. Finishing with a 90-67 victory, the 23-point margin was Northern Arizona's largest on the road since Dec. 5, 2020, at Eastern Washington.

The 90 points as a team marked a season-high in regulation against a Division I opponent this season.

Northern Arizona (11-9, 5-2 Big Sky) dominated in the paint, scoring 50 points inside and out-rebounding the hosts 46-29. With Idaho shooting just 35.7% from the field, Northern Arizona took advantage off the defensive boards to score in transition.

"Our goal was to have 40-plus points in the paint," Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne said. "We had conversations once we were like four games through conference that we were giving up way too many points. So, we really changed our mentality in practice and have spent a lot more time on being more solid defensively."

She added: "I feel like we've put together a couple of really solid defensive games and that really ignites our offense. Our transition offense is super-efficient right now, so when we are able to get stops, we are able to run and score in transition -- which is one of our biggest strengths."

Northern Arizona's transition attack allowed Regan Schenck to score 17 first-half points. Hitting her only two attempts from the field in the second half, Schenck finished with 21 points on shooting 9 of 13 from the field.

"I feel like Regan is just playing at an incredibly elite level right now," Payne said. "She has been all year. She is our leader, and we go as she goes, and she is playing at a player-of-the-year type of level right now."

Hitting 8 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, Montana Oltrogge took advantage of the Lumberjacks' advantage inside as well, recording 19 points. Assisting with Northern Arizona's defensive game plan against Beyonce Bea, Oltrogge came collected 13 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season.

"Coach (TJ) Harris has put together some really good game plans and collectively our staff has really keyed in on scouts, and our team has really bought into our game plan our last couple games," Payne said. "Montana and Fatou [Jaiteh] primarily were on Beyonce today, and I think they did a really good job of making her shots difficult."

In addition to Schenck and Oltrogge's scoring, Northern Arizona got 18 points from freshman Sophie Glancey, who finished at 8-of-11 shooting from the field and grabbed five rebounds. Returning from a four-game absence, Nyah Moran returned to the rotation and scored 14 points, hitting 4 of 6 from outside the perimeter.

The Lumberjacks will visit Eastern Washington Saturday.