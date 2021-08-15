NAU Roundup: Women's basketball releases schedule

Scheduling six programs that reached the semifinals of their respective conference tournament or the NCAA Tournament, the Northern Arizona women's basketball team compiled a challenging nonconference slate to make up its 29-game schedule.

The Lumberjacks will play seven games in Flagstaff before the calendar flips to 2022, including a stretch of six consecutive home games between Dec. 2 and Dec. 17. The homestand, which includes Northern Arizona's Big Sky Conference-opening weekend against Weber State and Idaho State, is the longest for the program since a seven-game home stretch across 21 days during the 2010-11 season.

"We feel like we put together a very competitive schedule. We feel very fortunate to have a stretch of home games in December, especially during finals and with school being back in person," said Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne, who added taht the reduced travel during the nonconference schedule helps balance out the miles racked up during Big Sky play.

Northern Arizona opens the season in the Pacific Northwest, facing NCAA Tournament-qualifier Washington State on Nov. 12 and the Washington Huskies on Nov. 14. The trip will be a return to the home state of Regan Schenck, Emily Rodabaugh and Fatoumata Jaiteh.