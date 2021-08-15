NAU Roundup: Women's basketball releases schedule

Scheduling six programs that reached the semifinals of their respective conference tournament or the NCAA Tournament, the Northern Arizona women's basketball team compiled a challenging nonconference slate to make up its 29-game schedule.
The Lumberjacks will play seven games in Flagstaff before the calendar flips to 2022, including a stretch of six consecutive home games between Dec. 2 and Dec. 17. The homestand, which includes Northern Arizona's Big Sky Conference-opening weekend against Weber State and Idaho State, is the longest for the program since a seven-game home stretch across 21 days during the 2010-11 season.
"We feel like we put together a very competitive schedule. We feel very fortunate to have a stretch of home games in December, especially during finals and with school being back in person," said Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne, who added taht the reduced travel during the nonconference schedule helps balance out the miles racked up during Big Sky play.
Northern Arizona opens the season in the Pacific Northwest, facing NCAA Tournament-qualifier Washington State on Nov. 12 and the Washington Huskies on Nov. 14. The trip will be a return to the home state of Regan Schenck, Emily Rodabaugh and Fatoumata Jaiteh.
"We have a lot of Northwest kids, and we definitely want to bring them back so their families and friends can see them play near their hometowns," Payne said. "Me being a Washington alum, I love going back up there and playing in front of the Husky fans. Playing two Pac-12 teams to open the season is a little daunting, but it gives our kids a great opportunity to play at the highest level possible."
Northern Arizona returns home to host UNLV on Nov. 17, a rematch of last season's season opener in Las Vegas. The Lumberjacks defeated the Lady Rebels 79-75 to open the 2020-21 season before UNLV went on to finish 15-9 and reached the Mountain West Conference quarterfinals.
The next trip will send the Lumberjacks to El Paso, Texas, on Nov. 20, with the UTEP Miners coming off a 17-8 season and an appearance in the Conference USA semifinals. Northern Arizona defeated UTEP 83-75 to wrap up nonconference play a year ago.
Following its Big Sky opener against Weber State on Dec. 2 and defending conference champion Idaho State on Dec. 4, Northern Arizona hosts Grand Canyon University on Dec. 9, Cal Baptist on Dec. 11, Cal Poly on Dec. 13 and Arizona on Dec. 17.
GCU finished 18-7 last season, falling to the Lancers in the WAC Championship game. Cal Baptist finished the year 26-1 in its third season as a Division I program. Ineligible for the NCAA Tournament due to its transition from D-II, Cal Baptist reached the quarterfinals of the WNIT before ultimately ending its season with a loss to Rice.
Cal Poly also reached the semifinals of its conference tournament, finishing the season 13-11 in the Big West, while Arizona bounced back from a semifinal loss at the Pac-12 tourney to reach the NCAA Championship game against conference foe Stanford.
Falling 54-53 in the title game, Arizona returns two starters and its top five players off the bench from the team that finished 21-6 as the national runner-up in head coach Adia Barnes' fifth year leading her alma mater.
"I think it's really important that us and GCU play, that's an important piece to play your in-state opponents," Payne said. "Seattle and Pullman are our furthest trip and I think it benefits us with Eastern Washington and Idaho in our conference. It's the same type of trip and same type of area, so it gives the kids a little bit of familiarity."
Northern Arizona will travel to Sacramento State to open the second half of the Big Sky schedule on Feb. 3 before making a trip to Greeley, Colorado, on Feb. 5 to play at Northern Colorado. Three straight home games -- Montana (Feb. 10), Montana State (Feb. 12) and Portland State (Feb. 17) -- precede a trio of road games against Southern Utah (Feb. 21), Weber State (Feb. 24) and Idaho State (Feb. 26) in the span of six days.
The Lumberjacks wrap up the regular season at home against Eastern Washington on March 2 and Idaho on March 4 before heading to Boise for the Big Sky Conference tournament beginning on March 7.
Football
The Lumberjacks played a preseason offense-versus-defense scrimmage Saturday at the Walkup Skydome, just weeks ahead of the season opener on Sept. 2 against Sam Houston State.
Players squared off in the first in-game contact action of the season. The Lumberjacks did not keep score, but several players showed promise by making impactful plays, including receiver Coleman Owen's kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening play.
Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said it was an important opportunity for his players to take the field in competitive action and show who the future leaders will be on the field. He said the coaching staff would have to watch the film after to see who stood out the most.
"Right now I was pleased with the way the defense started and then I was pleased with the way the offense finished," he said. "We'll take a look and see."
Sun Sports Editor Eric Newman contributed to this roundup.