NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball rallies late, beats UC Davis on the road

Having led by as much as eight in the first half, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks trailed by 15 points with just 8:24 left on the clock Monday night in California against the UC Davis Aggies.

However, a 19-4 scoring surge in the game's final five minutes paved the way for Northern Arizona's largest comeback since last January against Portland State. Erasing the Aggies' lead, the Lumberjacks (6-6) appeared to be positioned for a third overtime game in California this season before UC Davis (4-6, 0-0 Big Sky) gave the visitors one final possession thanks to a missed layup with two seconds remaining. Olivia Moran hit a pair of free throws and the Lumberjacks won, 83-81.

"We're definitely learning a lot," said Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne, with Northern Arizona now victorious on the road in double overtime against California Baptist, in overtime against Cal Poly and this 15-point comeback at UC Davis. "All of these will get us that experience going into conference (play)."

Facing a major deficit late, Lumberjacks guard Regan Schenck took control.

Finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds, as many assists and two steals, nearly half of Schenck's totals came in the fourth quarter. She scored 12 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists in the fourth, and Schenck's poise in the face of a 15-point deficit showed.

"Things definitely switched in the momentum, and I am super proud of the kids for having that mentality to fight the Hail Mary of a 3 going in at the end of the shot clock," Payne said. "That could have been really deflating for them, but I think that shows the growth and maturity of our team to be able to put that kind of comeback on in the fourth quarter."

Nyah Moran finished with 16 points, adding two rebounds and a steal, and Olivia Moran had 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Emily Rodabaugh connected on a trio of 3-pointers to account for her nine points, extending her streak of games with a made 3 to 21 consecutive games.

Winners of three of their past four games since the Paradise Jam, the Lumberjacks will head to Las Vegas for their nonconference finale at UNLV for a Wednesday game.

Men's basketball

After a 45-point output Saturday at Southern Utah, Jalen Cone has been named Big Sky Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career, the league announced Tuesday.

The historical performance was one-point shy of tying Northern Arizona's single-game scoring record set on Jan. 7, 1956, by Frank Turley against Western New Mexico. The junior is the first Lumberjack to score over 40 points in a game since Cory Schwab dropped 43 at Cal Poly on Dec. 2, 2000.

Although the Lumberjacks fell in overtime to the Thunderbirds 106-101, Cone hit the game-tying shot with 1.9 seconds left in regulation. It was the second straight week that the Walkertown, North Carolina, native had hit the game-tying shot to send a contest into overtime, also achieving the feat against Utah Valley on Dec. 10.

His point total was the most scored in the NCAA that day and remains the highest output scored by a player across all of Division I so far this season along with Northern Kentucky's Marques Warrick. His 18 field goals made is also the most made in D-I men's hoops this year, also along with Warrick, and his 27 field goal attempts is tied for fourth.

Cone's 18 field goals tied a single-game school record that was also set by Turley in 1956, marking a new career high. His 27 attempts tied for fourth all-time, but Cone already owns Northern Arizona's single-game field goal attempts record with 31 set back on Dec. 11, 2021, at South Dakota.