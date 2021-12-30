 Skip to main content
NAU ROUNDUP

NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball plays at Idaho

Nina Radford

Northern Arizona guard Nina Radford (middle) lays the ball up against Cal Poly during a recent game at the Rolle Activity Center.

 NAU ATHLETICS, courtesy

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will head north to Moscow, Idaho, for their first game in nearly two weeks today.

Facing the Vandals (1-9, 0-1 Big Sky), the Lumberjacks (5-5, 2-0 Big Sky) return to the court after more than 10 days off after an 82-55 loss to the fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats in Flagstaff. Northern Arizona was then forced to cancel a trip to face the UC San Diego Tritons due to COVID-19 protocols. Meanwhile, the Vandals have been idle since a 75-64 loss to Northern Iowa at the Maui Jim Maui Classic in Hawaii on Dec. 18.

Rick Horrow joins Ben to discuss the new normal in the world of sports as leagues continue to sort through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Idaho has dropped nine straight games since opening the regular season with a 95-46 victory over Lewis-Clark State College on Nov. 9. During the stretch, Idaho has fallen to Nevada, Washington State, Oregon State and No. 11 Texas, with all of its Division I opponents holding a combined record of 62-32 before the holiday break.

Beyonce Bea, the Big Sky Conference Preseason MVP and unanimous 2020-21 All-Big Sky First Team selection, is averaging 8.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season. Hitting 32.1% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, Bea is one of five Vandals to start at least nine games this season. Allison Kirby and Tiana Johnson have started all 10 games while averaging 9.2 and 8 points per game, respectively. Kirby is first on the team with 3.2 assists and second on the team with 7.0 rebounds per game while Johnson, a transfer from Sacramento State, leads the Vandals at 46.5% from 3.

Louise Forsyth and Sydney Gandy are the two other Vandals to start at least nine games. Forsyth, a graduate transfer from Gonzaga, leads the team with 12.2 points per game on 34% shooting from the field. Gandy, an All-Big Sky Conference Tournament player as a freshman last season, is second on the team at 9.8 points, 3.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Gandy tied a career high with 23 points against Northern Arizona in last year's Big Sky quarterfinals while Johnson averaged 18 points and 9.5 rebounds while hitting 66.7% from the field in two meetings with the Lumberjacks as a Hornet last season.

In last season's split with the Vandals, Khiarica Rasheed averaged 16 points and 4.5 rebounds while hitting 70.6% from the field. Emily Rodabaugh added 12.5 points in the two regular-season games and hit 5-of-11 shots from outside.

Rodabaugh's 47.2% shooting from 3-point range and Nina Radford's 55%, with 17 and 22 made 3s, respectively, have helped push the Lumberjacks to rank second in the NCAA at 42.5%. Northern Arizona, which is 5-0 this season when scoring 80 points or more and 24-1 since the 2018-19 season, is also eighth in the nation at 47.5% from the field.

During Idaho's challenging first third of the season, the Vandals have hit just 33.4% from the field to rank 329th of the 348 ranked. Defensively, Idaho's 72.8 points allowed per game ranks 316th with opponents hitting 42.4% from the field.

Men's basketball

The Northern Arizona men's basketball game versus Idaho scheduled for Thursday in the Walkup Skydome will not be played due to COVID-19 issues within Idaho's program.

Any potential rescheduling of Big Sky Conference games will be determined at a later date. Rescheduling or ticket refund information will be available soon through NAU Athletics.

NAU's Walkup Skydome opener versus Eastern Washington on Saturday remains scheduled.

