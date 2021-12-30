NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball plays at Idaho

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will head north to Moscow, Idaho, for their first game in nearly two weeks today.

Facing the Vandals (1-9, 0-1 Big Sky), the Lumberjacks (5-5, 2-0 Big Sky) return to the court after more than 10 days off after an 82-55 loss to the fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats in Flagstaff. Northern Arizona was then forced to cancel a trip to face the UC San Diego Tritons due to COVID-19 protocols. Meanwhile, the Vandals have been idle since a 75-64 loss to Northern Iowa at the Maui Jim Maui Classic in Hawaii on Dec. 18.

Idaho has dropped nine straight games since opening the regular season with a 95-46 victory over Lewis-Clark State College on Nov. 9. During the stretch, Idaho has fallen to Nevada, Washington State, Oregon State and No. 11 Texas, with all of its Division I opponents holding a combined record of 62-32 before the holiday break.

Beyonce Bea, the Big Sky Conference Preseason MVP and unanimous 2020-21 All-Big Sky First Team selection, is averaging 8.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season. Hitting 32.1% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, Bea is one of five Vandals to start at least nine games this season. Allison Kirby and Tiana Johnson have started all 10 games while averaging 9.2 and 8 points per game, respectively. Kirby is first on the team with 3.2 assists and second on the team with 7.0 rebounds per game while Johnson, a transfer from Sacramento State, leads the Vandals at 46.5% from 3.

Louise Forsyth and Sydney Gandy are the two other Vandals to start at least nine games. Forsyth, a graduate transfer from Gonzaga, leads the team with 12.2 points per game on 34% shooting from the field. Gandy, an All-Big Sky Conference Tournament player as a freshman last season, is second on the team at 9.8 points, 3.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Gandy tied a career high with 23 points against Northern Arizona in last year's Big Sky quarterfinals while Johnson averaged 18 points and 9.5 rebounds while hitting 66.7% from the field in two meetings with the Lumberjacks as a Hornet last season.

In last season's split with the Vandals, Khiarica Rasheed averaged 16 points and 4.5 rebounds while hitting 70.6% from the field. Emily Rodabaugh added 12.5 points in the two regular-season games and hit 5-of-11 shots from outside.

Rodabaugh's 47.2% shooting from 3-point range and Nina Radford's 55%, with 17 and 22 made 3s, respectively, have helped push the Lumberjacks to rank second in the NCAA at 42.5%. Northern Arizona, which is 5-0 this season when scoring 80 points or more and 24-1 since the 2018-19 season, is also eighth in the nation at 47.5% from the field.

During Idaho's challenging first third of the season, the Vandals have hit just 33.4% from the field to rank 329th of the 348 ranked. Defensively, Idaho's 72.8 points allowed per game ranks 316th with opponents hitting 42.4% from the field.

Men's basketball

The Northern Arizona men's basketball game versus Idaho scheduled for Thursday in the Walkup Skydome will not be played due to COVID-19 issues within Idaho's program.

Any potential rescheduling of Big Sky Conference games will be determined at a later date. Rescheduling or ticket refund information will be available soon through NAU Athletics.

NAU's Walkup Skydome opener versus Eastern Washington on Saturday remains scheduled.

