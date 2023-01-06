NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball mounts comeback at Montana

Bouncing back from a 15-point deficit early in the second quarter, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-8, 2-1 Big Sky) achieved a bit of history Thursday night in Missoula, Montana, against the Montana Grizzlies (5-9, 1-2 Big Sky).

Winning on the road in Missoula for just the fourth time in program history, the Lumberjacks snapped a 13-game road losing streak in the all-time series as they handed the Grizzlies their first home loss to Northern Arizona since March 9, 2007. Coupled with their wins last season in Flagstaff and at the Big Sky Conference tournament in Boise, the Lumberjacks have beaten the Grizzlies in three consecutive meetings for the first time in program history.

Never leading by more than five in the 76-74 win, the Lumberjacks survived a 9-0 Montana run early in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.

Missing their first eight shots of the game, the Lumberjacks received a pair of career games from underclassmen in the frontcourt. Freshman Sophie Glancey put in a career high 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting, and sophomore Fatoumata Jaiteh added her career high of 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting to go with a career-best performance on the boards at eight rebounds.

The two led the charge back with their work inside the paint. Jaiteh scored eight consecutive points on four layups during a two-minute stretch of the second quarter, cutting Montana's lead to 26-20 before Montana Oltrogge hit a 3-pointer to bring the visitors within three.

Clinging to a three-point advantage to begin the final 10 minutes of play, the Lumberjacks ended up with six ties in the span of six minutes. Leading by five after Jaiteh hit a pair of free throws, Northern Arizona fell behind by four after Montana's 9-0 run over more than a minute of play. Olivia Moran hit a jumper to stop the bleeding for the Lumberjacks, with a layup by Glancey and a jumper by Oltrogge putting Northern Arizona back in front.

Ties at 64, 66, 68, 70 and 72 created a dramatic finish, with Glancey ultimately coming away with four straight points and Oltrogge clinching the game at the free-throw line on a pair of makes with just 31 seconds remaining.

Montana missed a potential game-winning 3 as the final buzzer sounded.

Oltrogge's 15 points and 11 rebounds secured her a sixth double-double this season while now sitting at 996 points scored in her collegiate career. Regan Schenck, who connected on a pair of crucial 3s early in the third quarter, finished with 10 points and nine assists as she moved into ninth in program history with 1,088 career points.

The Lumberjacks held a 12-3 advantage in second-chance points while a season-low eight turnovers allowed them a 23-10 advantage on points off turnovers.

Northern Arizona will visit the Montana State Bobcats for a Saturday game in a rematch last season's conference tourney title game.