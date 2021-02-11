NAU Roundup: Women's basketball misses go-ahead 3, falls at Portland State

Northern Arizona women's basketball went on a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter at Portland State, but a corner 3-pointer by the hosting Vikings was enough to seal a victory Thursday.
Down one with 18.5 seconds left, the Vikings answered the visitor's late-game outburst with an 8-0 run of their own before Jada Lewis drained a contested corner 3 to put the Vikings up 75-73 with just two seconds left.
Northern Arizona, just like it did on Saturday at home, had a chance to make a go-ahead shot with seconds left. After a pair of timeouts by Northern Arizona and Portland State, Lumberjacks guard Regan Schenck took a swing pass from Jacey Bailey but missed a lightly contested 3.
The loss snaps the Lumberjacks' three-game winning streak and the team's record fell to 9-10 overall and 7-8 in the Big Sky Conference. Portland State improved to 7-7 overall and 5-6 in the league.
Four different Lumberjacks finished with double-digit scoring, led by Khiarica Rasheed's 22 points on 9-of-22 shooting as she struggled early against the Vikings' zone defense. JJ Nakai went for 19 points on 6-of-10 field goal shooting as she hit 5 of 6 from deep -- including two in the fourth. Schenck added in 14.
As a team the Lumberjacks had a strong day from outside the arc, going 11 of 15 but not so much from inside it, finishing just 15 of 48 (31%) on two-point shot attempts.
Northern Arizona had a disastrous second quarter where the team missed 11 straight at one point. Northern Arizona shot 42% from the field for the game while Portland State stayed hot shooting 55% from the field and hit 10 of 20 from 3-point range.
The Lumberjacks get the Vikings again Saturday at 1 p.m.
Track and field
The Lumberjacks resume their season Saturday with their first outdoor meet of the season at the UNLV Winter Challenge in Las Vegas.
The field events begin with the hammer throw at 11 a.m. The women’s 1,500-meter will open the running events at noon.
It's NAU’s first outdoor meet since 2019, and the Lumberjacks will be one of two teams sending both their men’s and women’s teams along with Utah Valley, while UNLV and Utah women will compete.
NAU will send a veteran group of throwers, headlined by junior Matilde Roe, senior Jacob Kaufman, redshirt junior Jake Arnold and junior William Beaudry among others.
Roe, the 2019 Big Sky Conference Female Most Valuable Athlete, is set to make her season debut in the shot put. She was the runner-up in the shot put, discus and javelin at the 2019 Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships.
Kaufman was the 2019 bronze medalist in the men’s hammer throw, which he’ll compete in on Saturday, while Arnold placed fourth in the men’s shot put. Arnold will compete in both the shot put and hammer throw, with Beaudry joining him in the hammer throw following a ninth-place finish at the 2019 conference meet.
Also notable for the men’s throws is graduate transfer Nicholas Coghill, who will compete in the shot put. Coghill had extensive experience at the Big Ten Championships with Nebraska, where he placed eighth in the shot put at the 2019 Big Ten Indoor meet and earned USTFCCCA Honorable Mention honors in the discus in 2017.
While all five of NAU’s throwers above will making their 2021 debuts, a host of other Lumberjacks in the sprints, hurdles and jumps will be returning to action following their efforts at the GCU Indoor Collegiate event last month.
Sophomore Lily Margolis was NAU’s top finisher in the women’s long jump and triple jump three weeks ago, and will also run the 200m this weekend. Fellow underclassmen Wil Peralta and freshman Kiana Kai were the top collegiate finishers in the men’s and women’s 60m hurdles, respectively, while seniors Jada Jackson and Miracle Onyemaobi placed first and second in the 200m.
Sophomore Carly Watts placed first at Grand Canyon in the shot put and will look to build on her performance, as will freshman Mitchell Effing in the triple jump. Effing is also entered in the 60m and long jump this weekend.
A total of 20 athletes on both the NAU squads are slated to compete this weekend, with all marks going toward outdoor season qualifying.
Football
Adding to his wide range of All-American honors dating back to the end of the 2019 season, Lumberjacks senior kicker Luis Aguilar was named to the Athlon FCS All-American team Thursday.
One of three Big Sky Conference players on the team, he is joined by Weber State running back Josh Davis and offensive lineman Ty Whitworth.
Named to seven All-American teams after his breakout junior season, Aguilar earned four preseason All-American honors ahead of the fall season before it was nixed due to the pandemic. Athlon's honor is the second of the week for Aguilar, bringing his total to six before kicking off the season in late February.
Aguilar enters the spring season coming off of a breakout junior campaign as he set the school's record for kicking points in a single season at 118, and earned seven All-American honors and the Fred Mitchell Award honoring him as the top kicker in the FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA.
The senior enters the year on a streak of 56 straight made extra points and currently holds the program's longest made field goal since 2000 after hitting a 57-yard field goal against Northern Colorado in 2019. Aguilar also led the nation with 61 touchbacks, as 76% of his kickoffs came without returns.
Northern Arizona opens the spring season in Flagstaff on Saturday, Feb. 27, against Southern Utah, the first of a six-game schedule spread across eight weeks.
NAU Sports Information contributed to this roundup.