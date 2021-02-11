NAU Roundup: Women's basketball misses go-ahead 3, falls at Portland State

Northern Arizona had a disastrous second quarter where the team missed 11 straight at one point. Northern Arizona shot 42% from the field for the game while Portland State stayed hot shooting 55% from the field and hit 10 of 20 from 3-point range.

The Lumberjacks get the Vikings again Saturday at 1 p.m.

Track and field

The Lumberjacks resume their season Saturday with their first outdoor meet of the season at the UNLV Winter Challenge in Las Vegas.

The field events begin with the hammer throw at 11 a.m. The women’s 1,500-meter will open the running events at noon.

It's NAU’s first outdoor meet since 2019, and the Lumberjacks will be one of two teams sending both their men’s and women’s teams along with Utah Valley, while UNLV and Utah women will compete.

NAU will send a veteran group of throwers, headlined by junior Matilde Roe, senior Jacob Kaufman, redshirt junior Jake Arnold and junior William Beaudry among others.

Roe, the 2019 Big Sky Conference Female Most Valuable Athlete, is set to make her season debut in the shot put. She was the runner-up in the shot put, discus and javelin at the 2019 Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships.