The Northern Arizona women's basketball team enters its next two games still in contention to win the Big Sky Conference regular-season championship.

Currently second in the conference standings, the Lumberjacks (17-12, 11-5 Big Sky) sit a game and a half behind defending Big Sky tournament champion Montana State Bobcats (19-8, 12-3).

Two of the Bobcats' three conference losses came against the Lumberjacks, including their largest deficit of 29 points in Flagstaff on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Lumberjacks can end the regular season on a four-game win streak as they are set to take on the two bottom teams in the standings. To end the regular season, the Lumberjacks will host the Northern Colorado Bears (11-16, 4-12) on Saturday before ending the season in Ogden, Utah against the bottom-seeded Weber State Wildcats (6-21, 2-13) on Monday.

Northern Arizona's 17 wins this season match its total last season with at least three games left this season when accounting for postseason play. One more victory would give the program the most wins in a season since the 2006-07 season when the Lumberjacks went 20-12 under then-head coach Laurie Kelly.

Senior guard Regan Schenck, junior Sanjana Ramesh and graduate forward Montana Oltrogge will be honored as part of Senior Day before the Northern Colorado game.

Schenck leads the Big Sky in total assists at 201 and assists per game with 6.9. Her assists are the most by a Lumberjacks player ever in one season and are 76 more than the next player in the conference. Schenck is second in the conference and 13th in the nation in free-throw shooting at 89.6% and is also 14th in scoring, averaging 12.8 points per game.

She is eight minutes away from reaching 1,000 minutes played this season.

Ramesh has appeared in four games this season and scored a career-high 10 points against Park University Gilbert. She is the first Indian-born player to have received a Division I basketball scholarship.

Oltrogge has also been a major factor for the Lumberjacks in her fifth season in the Big Sky. Despite being out since suffering a leg injury against her former team Idaho State on Feb. 6, Oltrogge remains Northern Arizona's leading scorer with 13.4 points per game, good for 11th in the Big Sky. She is also one of the strongest rebounders in the league as she sits fourth with 8.2 per game.

The Lumberjacks come in with a three-game winning streak against the Bears, including a tournament victory in the Big Sky semifinals last year.

Boasting a 4-2 record when going to overtime this season, the Lumberjacks won their last game against the Bears, 62-59, by holding the Bears to just two points in the extra five minutes. Oltrogge led the way for Northern Arizona with a game-high 15 points and 10 rebounds to round out her double-double. Schenck also flirted with a triple-double, dropping 14 points with seven boards and eight assists. Sophomore forward Fatoumata Jaiteh contributed to the win, providing 13 points, six rebounds and a pair of steals.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks hold a 10-game winning streak against the Wildcats going back to 2019.

Oltrogge and Schenck yet again were the leading forces for Northern Arizona in their early-season game against Weber State, recording 19 and 15 points respectively. The Lumberjacks got it done at the free-throw line in that win, going 85.7% from the charity stripe on a season-high 35 attempts. Oltrogge and Schenck shot a combined 18 for 19 at the foul line.

The Bears are on a four-game losing streak and are coming off a pair of close losses last week, including a three-point defeat to Idaho and a four-point loss to Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Northern Colorado had three players score in double-figures against Northern Arizona in January, led by junior guard Hannah Simental's 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting. The Lumberjacks held the Bears to 16.7% from distance, the lowest by an opponent in conference play and the lowest since Northern Arizona held California Baptist to the same percentage in the fourth game of the season on Nov. 16, 2022.

Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado are the only two teams in the conference with two games left on their schedules.

The Wildcats snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday courtesy of a seven-point victory over Portland State in Ogden. Senior forward Jadyn Matthews led the way with a season-high 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting, tying the career high she set against the Lumberjacks to open the conference season last year.

Weber State holds the worst average scoring deficit in the conference, losing contests by an average of 11.9 points. The Wildcats average 55.9 points per conference game -- which also ranks at the bottom.

Northern Arizona hosts Northern Colorado at 2 p.m. in Walkup Skydome The regular-season finale against Weber State is set for 6 p.m. in Ogden, Utah.

Swim and dive

Northern Arizona finished the first day of the WAC championships with 133 points total. The Lumberjacks earned three medals through the first day of competition as freshman Margaret Wesche championed the 3-meter dives followed by Reaney Preston in third for bronze and a silver finish in the 800 free relay.

Preston led the 3m event through the first three dives, followed by Mackenna Stocker in second and Victoria Knapp in fourth. Stocker finished the prelims in first place with 305.65, followed by Knapp in second at 284.65, and Preston in fourth at 264.95. The Lumberjacks placed all eight divers in the top 13 out of 23 total divers in the event.

The team opened up the swimming session with the 800 free relay as Elsa Musselman, Helena Robla-Alvarez, Annie Carlton, and Maddy Rey kept in a tight competition with Grand Canyon University and New Mexico State as the Lumberjacks finished second at 7:17.96. The relay time was just milliseconds off of Northern Arizona's program record in the event for the program's first medal of the week.

"We had some great swims tonight, including timed trials, so we are looking forward to a full day (Thursday). Our divers were incredible and they kept us at the top of the leaderboard with their dominant showing (Wednesday)," Lumberjacks coach Andy Johns said.

Placing six in the top eight for 3m finals, the Lumberjacks were neck-to-neck with Idaho's Emily Mack and GCU's Abigail Erickson through the final six dives. Up for the taking, Wesche put her name in the record books, bringing in gold for her team in her first career WAC championships. Weshce closed out the event with a 288.30, followed by a GCU athlete 285.40 and Preston closely following for bronze at 285.15. Senior Emily Luberto finished fourth for Northern Arizona, Stocker finished fifth, Maegan Jensen finished seventh, and Knapp finished eighth.