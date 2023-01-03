NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball heads on Montana road trip

Following a split in their first two games of Big Sky Conference play, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women's basketball team will head out on the road for what may be the toughest trip on the conference schedule.

Voted first and second respectively by both the coaches and media in the Big Sky Conference Preseason Polls, the Montana State Bobcats (8-6, 1-1 Big Sky) and Montana Lady Griz (5-8, 1-1 Big Sky) both enter the week coming off victories against the Eastern Washington Eagles and losses to the Idaho Vandals. Northern Arizona (7-8, 1-1 Big Sky) also split its first two games as the three teams, along with Northern Colorado, stand as the four programs tied for fourth in the conference at 1-1.

The Lumberjacks visit Montana on Thursday and Montana State Saturday. Both games will be the first meetings between the schools since last March's Big Sky Conference Tournament. Northern Arizona defeated Montana 75-57 in the conference quarterfinals, the largest margin of victory for the Lumberjacks in the 77-game series between the programs. Three days later, the Bobcats won 75-64 in the championship game for an eighth-straight victory against the Lumberjacks.

Northern Arizona is looking to snap a run of losses in Montana, with 13 straight losses on the road to the Griz and a 3-37 all-time record in Missoula, as well as a 7-28 record in Bozeman against Montana State with 13 consecutive losses.

Football

Two Lumberjacks earned 2022 Freshman All-American honors from Phil Steele/DraftScout, with punter Eemil Herranen named to the second team and Kamdan Hightower to the third team.

Herranen, who arrived at Northern Arizona after transferring from McNeese State this past summer, finished the season ranked 24th in the FCS and third in the Big Sky Conference at 41.8 yards per punt.

Finishing the season with 2,089 punting yards on 50 punts, Herranen sent eight of his kicks for 50 or more yards with seven landing inside the opponents 20-yard line. During a four-game stretch in October against Portland State, Cal Poly, UC Davis and Idaho State, Herranen averaged 43.6 yards on 17 punts. Four of those punts landed inside the opposing 20-yard line, with five going for 50 or more yards.

Capping off the stretch with an average of 46.0 yards on four punts against Idaho State, Herranen played a crucial role in Northern Arizona's 24-10 victory in Pocatello, Idaho, and earned him Big Sky Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

Herranen's longest punt of the season went for 63 yards against UC Davis.

Hightower bounced back at safety after missing nearly all of the 2021 season to play in 10 games with eight starts this year.

Finishing with double-digit tackles in three of his 10 games, Hightower's career high of 13 came at Northern Colorado to top his 12 in the season opener at Arizona State and the 11 against Cal Poly. Ranking No. 18 in the Big Sky Conference, Hightower was second among freshmen. Adding six pass breakups, Hightower recorded two at Northern Colorado with one coming in the first quarter and another in the fourth.

Hightower was one of eight players to start at least eight games on Northern Arizona's defense and trailed only fellow safety Morgan Vest on the team in tackles.