NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball game canceled Saturday

The Northern Arizona University women's basketball team's game against the Eastern Washington Eagles, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1 in Cheney, Wash., will not be played this week due to COVID-19 issues within the Eastern Washington program.

Any potential rescheduling of Big Sky Conference games will be determined at a later date.

Northern Arizona's game against the Idaho Vandals at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 in Moscow, Idaho remains scheduled for this week as the Lumberjacks return to Big Sky Conference play following nearly two weeks off.

Men's tennis

NAU has released its 2022 spring tennis season.

The spring season is set to begin on Jan. 29 for the Lumberjacks, where they will have a full weekend of matches at home in Flagstaff to kick things off. Arizona Christian will travel up the mountain for a double header on Saturday Jan. 29. To continue the opening weekend in Flagstaff, NAU will take on Western New Mexico for a doubleheader on Sunday Jan. 30.

The Lumberjacks will take their first road trip of the Spring the following weekend, where they will travel to Colorado for three matches against Denver, Omaha, and the Air Force Academy.

After NAU's trip to Colorado, they head south for a doubleheader matchup in Tucson, to take on the Wildcats of the University of Arizona. This will be the two team's second matchup of the season, as NAU competed in the Wildcat Invite during the fall slate of their season.

The Lumberjacks will have a bundle of home matches for the Flagstaff crowd, beginning with UC San Diego on Feb. 18, with a match start time of 6 p.m. MST. After heading to Albuquerque for a single match against New Mexico on Feb. 20, NAU returns home for four matches in eight days.

Feb. 25th, the Lumberjacks host Mesa Community College and New Mexico State for a doubleheader. The two schools will begin the following day, Feb. 26, facing one another in a neutral site match in Flagstaff. Following Mesa CC's and New Mexico State's matchup, NAU will face Grand Canyon University at 4 p.m. in the Aquatic and Tennis Complex.

Beginning Big Sky Conference play, for the first time since the Lumberjacks brought home another conference Championship in April, NAU hosts Eastern Washington at 10 a.m.

The Lumberjacks will make the quick trip to Las Vegas for a pair of matches on March 9 and 10, where they will take on the host UNLV and Illinois State before heading to Stockton, California for a match against the University of the Pacific Tigers.

Continuing conference matchups, NAU will take on Sacramento State in Sacramento on Thursday, March 17, and the match will begin at 1 p.m. One week later, the Lumberjacks will close out their non-conference matchups with University of Washington for a neutral site match in Las Vegas.

The Lumberjacks will close out the regular season with five Big Sky matches, heading to Montana to face Montana State on April 1, and the University of Montana on April 3. NAU's last away match will take place in Ogden, Utah, where they will face the Weber State Wildcats on April 10.

NAU men's tennis is hosting their Tennis Reunion alongside the women's team April 15-17, where they will welcome alumni and the Flagstaff community to come out to the ATC to watch the Lumberjacks take on Portland State on the 16th at 10 a.m.

The team will close out the regular season with a final home match against Idaho State on April 23.

The Big Sky Championships are set to take place in Phoenix from April 28-30.

