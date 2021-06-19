NAU Roundup: Women's basketball finalizes eight-year series with Arizona

The Northern Arizona women's basketball team finalized an eight-year series with the Arizona Wildcats this week, adding to the two games already scheduled for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.
Arizona will face Northern Arizona in Flagstaff this season, as well during the 2024-25, 2027-28 and 2030-21 seasons. The Lumberjacks will head to Tucson in the other six meetings set for the 10-year run, meaning the programs will play a total of 13 times in a 14-year stretch dating back to the 2017-18 season.
"We are incredibly excited about this 10-year agreement with the University of Arizona. Their women's basketball program has established themselves as a premier program nationwide," Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. "We couldn't be more thrilled for our program, our fans and the City of Flagstaff to watch basketball at its highest level."
The Lumberjacks last defeated the Wildcats 84-66 in Flagstaff on Dec. 7, 2017, during Payne's first year as head coach at Northern Arizona. The Wildcats won the last meeting at home, 76-63, in November for the season opener.
Arizona went on to finish 21-6, reaching the NCAA Tournament title game against Pac-12 rival Stanford, and ranked inside the top 15 of both the AP and the coaches' polls throughout the season.
The two athletic programs agreed to a 10-year scheduling agreement covering multiple sports in February to help strengthen the in-state partnership between the two institutions while providing increased scheduling consistency for both departments.
"The University of Arizona Department of Athletics in general and, Dave Heeke in particular, have been unbelievable resources for our program as we have navigated COVID-19," Northern Arizona Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow said in February. "This scheduling series is an offspring of conversations centered on the way Intercollegiate Athletics may look in our state and region for the immediate future. An emphasis on regionalized scheduling is certainly something that has become a priority. Our student-athletes, coaches and fans will very much look forward to competing more regularly with the Wildcats in both Tucson and at 7,000 feet in Flagstaff."