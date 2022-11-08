NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball falls short of upsetting ASU, 69-68

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks wasted no time proving just how dangerous they have potential to be this season when operating at their best.

Erasing an 11-point first-half deficit Monday night in Tempe, the Lumberjacks took a four-point lead against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the final three minutes of their season opener. An untimely cold spell of shooting from the visitors and a pair of late free throws led to the Sun Devils pulling off the 69-68 victory.

Lumberjacks guard Regan Schenck finished with 18 points to go with 13 assists, and newcomer Montana Oltrogge added 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field, including a 3-of-6 night from behind the 3-point arc.

Schenck's assist total ranks third for a single game in school history, trailing the school record of 14 set by Stephanie Smith against Kansas State in 1988 and matched by Schenck herself last December against Grand Canyon.

Having dropped five straight meetings against Arizona State, Northern Arizona was seeking its first win over the state rival since 1995 and its first victory over a Pac-12 opponent since an 84-66 victory in Flagstaff over the Arizona Wildcats in 2017.

Struggling from outside early, with just one of their first 10 3s connecting, the Lumberjacks battled through the final four minutes of the opening half to draw within three points.

Down 33-22 after going 3:30 without a basket, Schenck ended the stretch with a 3-pointer to trigger a 15-7 stretch leading into halftime. Oltrogge connected on a jumper off a pass from Schenck, and a steal by Emily Rodabaugh led to a fast-break layup for Nyah Moran. Freshman Sophie Glancey then traded scores with Arizona State, hitting a layup off an assist from Schenck and drilling a 3 as the Northern Arizona point guard collapsed the defense in the paint before finding Glancey open in the corner.

Oltrogge set the tone for a back-and-forth second half, drilling a long-range basket 10 seconds into the third quarter to tie the game at 40.

From there, neither side led by more than five. A 21-15 third quarter in favor of the Lumberjacks gave way for a much slower 14-10 fourth quarter in favor of the Sun Devils, as the teams shot a combined 7 of 34 across the final 10 minutes.

While the Lumberjacks missed their final seven shots from the field, the Sun Devils missed 10 consecutive shots from the field over a nearly five-minute stretch. Scoring five of their final seven points from the free-throw line in the game's closing 4:06, the Sun Devils escaped.

Northern Arizona (0-1, 0-0 Big Sky) heads south again this week as it will visit No. 19 Arizona Thursday.

Men's basketball

Northern Arizona opened its regular season Monday with a road loss against the Michigan State Spartans, falling 73-55 in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Lumberjacks stumbled in the first half but managed to put together a much better showing after the break. In the program's first-ever game in a Big10 arena, the Lumberjacks scored just five points in the opening 10 minutes.

The Spartans offense picked up after the first couple minutes, and they went on a 21-5 run in the opening 10 minutes. The Lumberjacks put together an 11-3 run in response, but still trailed at the half 34-20.

Junior Jalen Cone led the Lumberjacks with a double-double performance, scoring 12 of his 20 points in the first half, with no other Lumberjack recording more than three during the half. Cone's 10 rebounds also led the team.

The Lumberjacks will play the Sun Devils in Tempe on Thursday before finishing their opening road trip in Orem, Utah, against the Utah Valley Wolverines on Saturday.