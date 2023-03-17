The Northern Arizona women's basketball team lost its first-ever WNIT appearance on Thursday in Albuquerque, 72-64, seeing its season come to an end at the hands of the New Mexico Lobos.

The Lumberjacks won the Big Sky Conference regular-season championship and advanced to the conference title game before falling to Sacramento State.

Northern Arizona finished with an overall record of 21-14.

Emily Rodabaugh led the Lumberjacks with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Olivia Moran added 15 points. Nyah Moran finished with nine points, five assists and four steals.

The Lumberjacks opened the game on a 4-0 run, keeping the Lobos off the scoreboard until the 7:34 mark of the first quarter as the lead stretched to 6-2 in the early going. From there, New Mexico settled in and went on a 7-0 run to lead 9-6 and took over from there.

Northern Arizona trailed the rest of the way, but got within two points in the second quarter when Sophie Glancey made it a 26-24 game. The Lobos led by three points at halftime.

Northern Arizona shot just 41% from the field, while the Lobos made 48% of their attempts. Both teams made just four 3-pointers and shot less than 70% from the foul line. The Lumberjacks forced 13 turnovers that they turned into 11 points, but were outrebounded 43-33.

Golf

Northern Arizona will host the Red Rocks Invitational beginning Saturday at the Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona. The Lumberjacks' home tournament begins with 36 holes on Saturday and concludes with the third round on Sunday. Both days begin at Oakcreek (par-72, 6,200 yards) with a shotgun start at 8:15 a.m.

This is the 17th installment of the Red Rocks Invitational, and the Lumberjacks most recently won the tournament in 2015.

The Lumberjacks placed second at last year's event. They posted a score of 871, finishing behind Grand Canyon, which shot an 865. The hosts boasted the individual champion in Elle Kocourkova a year ago.

Northern Arizona comes into the event as the third-highest-ranked team in the field at No. 112, just behind Delaware at No. 108 and Grand Canyon at No. 100.

Ellena Slater, Aleksandra Chekalina, Lorel Hayward, Lizzie Neale and Ashly Croft will compete for the Lumberjacks. Nina Lukyanenko and Ekaterina Malakhova will be playing as individuals.

The team will honor Chekalina and Croft as graduating seniors following play Sunday.

This will be the first tournament for the Lumberjacks since Feb. 28, when the squad finished second at the GCU Invitational in Phoenix.

Malakhova, Croft, Hayward and Chekalina all competed at the Red Rocks Invitational last season. Malakhova finished tied for second after shooting a 216 (E). Croft and Hayward tied for 22nd and Chekalina finished tied for 66th.

After this tournament, the Lumberjacks will play in the Cowgirl Classic beginning April 3 in Maricopa.