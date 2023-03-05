The Northern Arizona women’s basketball team (19-12, 13-5 Big Sky) is set to head to Boise, Idaho, for the 2023 Big Sky Conference Women’s Basketball Championship, playing as the No. 1 seed today against Northern Colorado.

The No. 9-seeded Bears (13-17, 5-13) defeated No. 10 Weber State (6-24, 2-16) Saturday to kick off competition.

The Lumberjacks are heading back to the tournament after falling 75-64 to Montana State in last year’s conference championship game. Northern Arizona closed out the regular season on a four-game win streak to clinch a share of the regular-season title alongside Montana State and Sacramento State.

The Lumberjacks will enter the tournament averaging the best offense in the conference at 75.8 points per game, beating Montana (70.5) in second by 5.3 points. Northern Arizona also leads the conference in combined team rebounds, averaging 41.1 per game.

Track and field

Northern Arizona’s Director of Cross Country and Track and Field Mike Smith has been named the Big Sky’s men’s and women’s head coach of the year.

Smith led the Lumberjacks to a sweep of the Big Sky indoor championship meet last weekend. The award marks his sixth consecutive men’s indoor coach of the year award, and his fourth women’s indoor coach of the year honor. Last week’s conference win marked the 15th championship on the women’s side and the 25th for the men.

The women finished with 200.5 points to set a conference record. The men scored 182.5 points to pick up their 11th consecutive title. The Lumberjacks earned a total of nine gold medals and broke multiple conference championship records.

David Dunlap and Drew Bosley were named co-men’s most valuable athletes, with the former also earning the title of men’s most outstanding athlete. Dunlap set a new school and conference record in the 200-meter race with a time of 20.54. Bosley’s event-winning time of 13:39.87 in the 5K set a new conference championship record.

Earning a share of the co-women’s most valuable athlete award were Alyssa Colbert and Annika Reiss. Colbert’s time of 7.32 in the 60m was enough to win her the event as well as set a new conference championship record. Reiss was one of Northern Arizona’s double-event winners, taking the gold in the 3K and the mile.

The Lumberjacks will send five athletes to next week’s NCAA Indoor National Championships in Albuquerque beginning Friday. Nico Young and Bosley will each run in the 5K, with Bosley also competing in the 3K. Dunlap will compete in the 200m. For the women, Elise Stearns will run the 5K and Reiss will compete in the mile.