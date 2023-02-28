The Northern Arizona women's basketball team clinched a share of the Big Sky Conference's regular-season championship alongside Montana State and Sacramento State with a 66-57 victory at Weber State in Ogden, Utah, Monday.

The regular-season title comes to Flagstaff for the first time since the 1997-98 season for the team.

Northern Arizona (19-12, 13-5 Big Sky) also earned the top seed in the Big Sky tournament, as the Lumberjacks have the head-to-head advantage over both the Bobcats and Hornets courtesy of sweeping both teams in the regular season.

The Lumberjacks and the Wildcats kept the game tight through the first half, as Weber State held the scoring edge through the first seven minutes of action. Nyah Moran took a quick pass from Montana Oltrogge, with four minutes left in the first quarter, draining a 3-pointer for the visitors. Taylor Feldman followed that basket up with a layup to give Northern Arizona its first lead of the night at 15-14. The Lumberjacks controlled the game from there.

Fatoumata Jaiteh made her mark in the third quarter, leading the Lumberjacks to a 5-0 run to open up the lead.

Olivia Moran started the fourth with a three-point play, putting up a layup in traffic and capitalizing with the free throw. Emily Rodabaugh got in on the action with a 3 to extend the Lumberjacks' lead and seemingly put a stop to the host's hopes. Holding Weber State to just 11 points in the fourth quarter, Northern Arizona scored 20 in the final period and extended its win streak over the Wildcats to 11 games.

The Lumberjacks will open up the conference tournament Sunday at noon against the winner of a game between Northern Colorado and Weber State Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

Men's basketball

Northern Arizona concluded the regular season with an overtime loss to Weber State, 90-89, Monday at the Walkup Skydome. Liam Lloyd a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer, but Northern Arizona was edged 14-13 in the overtime period to fall in another close game.

The Lumberjacks finish the slate 9-22 overall and 5-13 in Big Sky Conference play. They will be the No. 9 seed at next week's championships in Boise, Idaho, and will take on No. 10 Idaho. The tournament begins on Saturday, March 4, at 5:30 p.m. The winner will go on to play No. 1 Eastern Washington on Sunday, March 5.

Weber State clinched the No. 3 seed and ended the regular season with a record of 17-14 (7-6 Big Sky).

Heartbreaking defeats are not new territory for the Lumberjacks this season, as 10 of Northern Arizona's 13 conference losses were decided by five points or less, with four of those being decided by a point.

In Monday's game, five players scored in double figures, led by Jalen Cone with 29 points. It was the second consecutive 25-plus point performance for Cone, who shot 10 for 26 from the field with five 3s. Xavier Fuller followed with 17 points, and Lloyd added 16.

Northern Arizona tied a season-high 14 3s, nine of which came in the first half. Both teams made 32 field goals, but Northern Arizona had 77 attempts compared to 57 for the Wildcats.

In the overtime period following Lloyd's 3, the Wildcats built a six-point lead. With under two minutes left, Fuller completed a three-point play to trim the deficit down to one point. With nine seconds remaining, Weber State pulled ahead by four points. Cone hit a layup and drew a foul to cut the deficit to just a point, but his buzzer-beating shot fell short as Northern Arizona dropped its final home game of the season.