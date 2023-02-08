The Northern Arizona women's basketball team will continue its three-game road stretch this week, taking on the Sacramento State Hornets and the Portland State Vikings on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Northern Arizona is fresh off a 64-54 victory at Idaho State Monday to start the trip. Freshman Mary McMorris scored a career high 12 points and three steals in 22 minutes in the win.

The Lumberjacks improved to 8-4 in the Big Sky standings and 14-11 overall, moving into the No. 2 slot in conference.

The Lumberjacks have the top offense in the conference, averaging 77.2 points per game. After recently breaking Northern Arizona's all-time assists record, Regan Schenck has kept the ball rolling and has totaled 176 assists through 26 games so far this year.

Sacramento State (16-6, 7-4) will enter the matchup looking to pick up a second consecutive win after defeating Idaho Saturday. Before that victory, the Hornets lost three consecutive games.

The team's last met in Flagstaff Jan. 14, and Northern Arizona won 77-67.

The Portland State (10-11, 5-6) Vikings are coming off a 80-71 victory at Eastern Washington on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks dropped the first matchup to the Vikings on Jan. 12.

Women's tennis

Following a weekend in which she went 4-2, earning the Lumberjacks' only win against the Arizona Wildcats, Daryna Shoshyna has earned the Big Sky's title of co-player of the week.

In her first doubles match of the weekend, Shoshyna paired with Elinor Beazley, easily beating Florida Atlantic, 6-2, Friday.

Shoshyna defeated Arizona's Belen Nevenhoven Saturday, 6-4, 6-1.

It's the freshman's first Big Sky player of the week honor and is the second time this season that a Lumberjack has earned the title. Sofia Markova was named player of the week a week ago, following a dominant performance against Grand Canyon University.

Northern Arizona has two weeks off before visiting UTEP in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Feb. 18.