The Big Sky Conference announced the 2023-24 women’s basketball schedule Tuesday, including that of regular-season champion Northern Arizona.

Last year, the Lumberjacks went 21-14 (13-5 Big Sky) and shared the Big Sky Conference regular season championship with Montana State and Sacramento State. Then the Lumberjacks reached the conference tournament championship game before falling to Sacramento State.

The Lumberjacks begin conference play near the end of the 2023 calendar year, with the schedule as follows:

12/30 – Northern Colorado

1/11 – Montana State

1/13 – Montana

1/18 – at Portland State

1/20 – at Sacramento State

1/25 – Idaho

1/27 – Eastern Washington

2/1 – at Weber State

2/3 – at Idaho State

2/8 – at Montana

2/10 – at Montana State

2/15 – Sacramento State

2/17 – Portland State

2/22 – at Eastern Washington

2/24 – at Idaho

2/29 – Idaho State

3/2 – Weber State

3/4 – at Northern Colorado

NAU has finished putting together its 2023-24 recruiting class.

The freshman include Turkish star Ceren Oturakci, Reilly Clark (Catalina Foothills HS/Tucson), Allie Cummins (Carondelet HS/Concord, California) and Ava Schmidt (Eastlake HS/Sammamish, Washington), and pair of Montana State transfers in Grace Beasley and Leia Beattie.

The Lumberjacks’ full nonconference schedule will be released at a later date.