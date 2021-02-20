NAU Roundup: Women's basketball cements sweep over Weber State

“Coming into the game, I didn’t know I was seven points away from 1,000,” said Bailey, who added nine rebounds, four assists and four steals to her final line. “I didn’t realize until I was coming off the court and everyone was telling me. It was pretty exciting afterwards.”

Meanwhile, Schenck scored 15 points in a truly dominant third quarter as she reset her career high once again at 31 points for the afternoon.

“In my opinion she is an all-conference player, no doubt. She’s the X-factor for us,” Payne said. “The kid can absolutely score, she is incredibly fast and is one of the best defenders in the league. She has really come into her own.”

For every two points the Wildcats scored in the third quarter, it seemed as though the Lumberjacks answered with four of their own.

After Daryn Hickok opened the second half with a layup, NAU rattled off seven straight points on a jumper by Schenck, a 3 from JJ Nakai and a layup off the hands of Rasheed.

A small run from Weber State temporarily trimmed the lead back down to leading by 17, but four points from Schenck and a layup by Nakai erased the progress the Wildcats had made. Already with six in the quarter, Schenck then put up a basket per minute through the final four minutes of the quarter.