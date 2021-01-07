NAU Roundup: Women's basketball can't hang on late at Idaho State

Prevented from the opportunity to win a second consecutive conference championship due to the cancellation of the 2020 season, the Lumberjacks earned six of nine first-place votes and finished with 62 total points. Weber State landed second, with one first-place vote and 55 points, followed by third--place Eastern Washington with two first-place votes and 52 points.

"I'm really looking forward to being able to compete again and I know ladies are excited, too," said Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz. "They were able to get some good work in in the fall, but to be able to finally step on the court and let their competitive spirits play will be huge."

The remainder of the top five included Idaho at fourth and Montana in fifth, with Montana State, Sacramento State, Portland State and Idaho State rounding out the now nine-team conference following Northern Colorado and Southern Utah's decision to discontinue the sport.

Four schools will qualify for the conference tournament, set to take place at the Phoenix Tennis Center in Phoenix on May 1 and 2. With the nine schools split into two divisions -- north and south -- the top two teams from each will qualify for the postseason.