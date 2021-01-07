NAU Roundup: Women's basketball can't hang on late at Idaho State

A late comeback bid came up short for the Northern Arizona women's basketball team Thursday night in Pocatello, Idaho, in a 70-66 loss at Idaho State.
JJ Nakai scored 16 on 6-of-15 shooting from the field and 2 of 6 from deep, Miki'ala Maio led the Lumberjacks with 17 on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and Emily Rodabaugh had a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards.
Idaho State was led by 17 from Dora Goles, as the Bengals shot 10 of 18 from the field in the fourth quarter.
Northern Arizona had a two-point lead with 4:11 remaining in the game after a Jacey Bailey trey. Idaho State took control from there, keeping Northern Arizona at bay despite a late 3 by Nakai that cut it to a one-point game with 15 seconds left.
Idaho State in the final seconds converted 3 of 4 from the foul line to ice the game.
The Lumberjacks dropped their second straight contest and fell to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the Big Sky Conference standings. Idaho State continues to roll, moving to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
The two will play again Saturday at noon.
Women's tennis
For the third straight season, NAU, looking to defend a 2019 title, tops the Big Sky Conference Preseason Poll.
Prevented from the opportunity to win a second consecutive conference championship due to the cancellation of the 2020 season, the Lumberjacks earned six of nine first-place votes and finished with 62 total points. Weber State landed second, with one first-place vote and 55 points, followed by third--place Eastern Washington with two first-place votes and 52 points.
"I'm really looking forward to being able to compete again and I know ladies are excited, too," said Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz. "They were able to get some good work in in the fall, but to be able to finally step on the court and let their competitive spirits play will be huge."
The remainder of the top five included Idaho at fourth and Montana in fifth, with Montana State, Sacramento State, Portland State and Idaho State rounding out the now nine-team conference following Northern Colorado and Southern Utah's decision to discontinue the sport.
Four schools will qualify for the conference tournament, set to take place at the Phoenix Tennis Center in Phoenix on May 1 and 2. With the nine schools split into two divisions -- north and south -- the top two teams from each will qualify for the postseason.
Playing in the south, NAU will compete against Idaho State, Sacramento State and Weber State for the spots. Seniors Ellie Millard and Madi Moore return for the Lumberjacks alongside sophomores Elinor Beazley and Mimi Bland. Freshmen Gina Dittmann, Ava Neyestani and Sofia Markova, as well as junior Aleksandra Buczynska, join NAU and will compete for the first time as Lumberjacks in the fall.
The Lumberjacks finished the Big Sky regular season 9-1 in 2019, eventually sweeping through the conference tournament en route to an NCAA Tournament berth. Weber State, Idaho and Eastern Washington finished in a tie for second at 8-2 during the most recently completed season.
In 2020, NAU and Weber State each won their two conference matches, and Eastern Washington finished 4-1 with its lone loss coming to the Wildcats. After beating Portland State 6-1 in Oregon, NAU swept Montana 7-0 for its final conference victory of the abbreviated season.
Men's tennis
The men's tennis program has been selected to win the Big Sky Conference with 58 points and three first-place votes in the preseason poll, making this the third consecutive season the Lumberjacks have been picked to win the conference.
Tying for first with Montana, the Grizzlies also received a total of 58 points to bring them to the top of the coaches poll with four first-place votes. In third, Weber State received 49 points, followed by Sacramento State with 39 points and two first-place votes.
NAU was unable to defend its 2019 conference title due to the cancellation of the 2020 season. In the 13 played matches during the 2020 spring season, the Lumberjacks earned six wins, competing against top schools such as Arizona, Louisiana, and Texas A&M, while taking wins over Grand Canyon, Western New Mexico and UC Riverside.
With just three newcomers this year, the seven returners will look to be back on the court for NAU beginning in February. Seniors Eban Straker-Meads and Chris Steele will make their final rallies, while freshmen Maciej Ziomber and Dominick Buzonics, as well as junior transfer Marcus Sulen, will all make their Lumberjack debuts.
The remainder included Portland State in fifth, Idaho in sixth, with Montana State, Idaho State, and Eastern Washington rounding out the now nine-team conference.
NAU Sports Information contributed to this roundup.