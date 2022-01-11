NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball bounces back with road win

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks wasted no time jumping right back into the win column, bouncing back from Saturday's loss with a second consecutive road victory in Big Sky Conference play on Monday night.

Led by Olivia Moran and Nyah Moran, and with 38 points in total scored by freshmen, the Lumberjacks (7-6, 4-1 Big Sky) beat the Sacramento State Hornets (4-9, 0-3) 68-57 in Sacramento.

"It was a big win for us. Anytime you can get a road win in the Big Sky is something you don't take for granted," said Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne. "I was just really proud of the kids; they bounced back. We had a tough game against Southern Utah, we didn't shoot the ball well and were just kind of out of sync."

Northern Arizona quickly moved past the weekend's loss and shot 63.6% from the field in the opening quarter Monday. Building up a 10-point lead in the game's first 10 minutes, Northern Arizona led wire-to-wire.

The Hornets cut the deficit down to three in the second quarter, but four straight points from freshman Fatoumata Jaiteh helped push the Lumberjacks' lead back to eight. A buzzer-beating layup by Nyah Moran pushed the advantage back to nine entering halftime, with Northern Arizona effectively leading by double-digits for the remainder of the contest.

After struggling from the free-throw line and losing the rebounding battle on Saturday, Northern Arizona responded with a 37-29 advantage on the boards and connected on 14 of 17 from the line on Monday.

Already in control coming out of the halftime break, Northern Arizona dominated the third quarter with a 24-13 advantage as the Moran sisters took over.

Combining for 12 of the team's 24 points in the quarter, the twins picked up where they left off in the first half. After Emily Rodabaugh hit a 3-pointer with 4:16 left in the quarter to give the Lumberjacks a 48-33 lead, Nyah and Olivia scored four points apiece, with Northern Arizona closing the quarter on a 10-2 run.

"Being able to get them some experience together, you can definitely see a little bit of a connection," Payne said. "They are just getting more and more confidence the more experience they get and it is really great for us to rotate such different lineups."

Olivia Moran led the Lumberjacks with 17 points, adding five rebounds and two steals, and Nyah added 13 points, two assists and two steals. Jaiteh was one of three Lumberjacks to land at eight points, adding four assists and two steals of her own, with Khiarica Rasheed and Lauren Orndoff also scoring eight.

Rodabaugh added seven points and seven rebounds, while Regan Schenck led the Lumberjacks with nine rebounds and seven assists.

A jumper from Rasheed pushed Northern Arizona's lead to a high of 22 points.

The Lumberjacks held onto their double-digit lead for the final 10 minutes to win their second straight game on the road.

Now 4-1 in the Big Sky, Northern Arizona returns home to face the Northern Colorado Bears (4-6, 0-2), who have been idle since Dec. 28 due to multiple postponements and rescheduling issues in response to COVID-19 protocols.

The Bears opened Big Sky play back on Dec. 2 and 4 with losses on the road to Montana State and Montana, and have had three conference games rescheduled in the past two weeks.

Saturday's game against Northern Colorado is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome. The game will be Northern Arizona's Pride and Inclusion Night, with NAU Pride Flags handed out to those in attendance.

Men's basketball

Northern Arizona's game versus Northern Colorado scheduled for Saturday, in Greeley, Colorado, will be postponed due to COVID-19 issues within NAU's program. The game between the Lumberjacks and Bears will be rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, in coordination with the Big Sky Conference's adjusted COVID-19 policy, the Northern Arizona will host Sacramento State on Monday, Jan. 24, in the Walkup Skydome with a 6 p.m. tipoff. The original contest between Northern Arizona and Sacramento State was initially scheduled for Jan. 10 but was postponed last week.

The Lumberjacks' next scheduled game is Monday, Jan. 17, versus Idaho at 6 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome. It will begin a stretch of five consecutive home games in a 13-day span.

