The Northern Arizona women's basketball team (21-13) will face New Mexico (20-12) in the first round of the WNIT today at 6 p.m. after claiming the Big Sky regular-season title and finishing as the runner-up in the conference tournament.

It's the first time the Lumberjacks have played in the WNIT, and they will take on the Lobos in Albuquerque. Both the Lumberjacks and the Lobos will enter the game as winners of six of their last seven contests, as each lost in the late rounds of their respective conference tournaments.

It's the 29th time the teams have played, and New Mexico leads all-time series at 22-6, winning 83-76 in the last contest on Nov. 8, 2019.

The Lumberjacks are led by senior Regan Schenck, who has started in all 34 games this season. The guard leads the team in points and assists, averaging 13.2 and 6.7, respectively.

Emily Rodabaugh claimed a team-high 18 points in the Big Sky tournament championship game against Sacramento State Wednesday, March 8, and picked up six rebounds. Rodabaugh leads Northern Arizona with an average of 1.7 steals and five rebounds per game.

New Mexico is led by LaTascya Duff, who is averaging 13.4 points per game.

The winner of today's contest will face the winner of the game between San Francisco and Washington.

Women's tennis

The No. 64-ranked Lumberjacks had a bout with the New Mexico Lobos, falling 4-3 Tuesday in Flagstaff.

Northern Arizona (8-5, 4-0 Big Sky) started the match down 1-0 after dropping the team doubles point. In singles play, the Lumberjacks battled back to tie the match 3-3 before eventually losing the final point.

Northern Arizona's Sofia Markova continued her hot streak at the No. 1 spot, easily defeating New Mexico's Sarah O'Connor 6-3, 6-0.

Elinor Beazley slid into the sixth spot Tuesday, claiming a 6-4, 7-6 win for the Lumberjacks. Ana Karen Guadiana-Campos's match went to three sets at No. 2 singles. She pulled out the last one, though, and won 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

In the final match of the day, Patrycja Niewiamdoska and New Mexico's Leonnie Hoppe played two tiebreakers in the first two sets. Niewiamdoska won the first, but Hoppe came out ahead in the end by a score of 6-7, 7-6, 6-0.

Northern Arizona will host Wyoming on Monday.