NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball beats Montana on buzzer-beater

A season ago, Khiarica Rasheed needed just 1.3 seconds to put in a game-winning shot against the Sacramento State Hornets.

Thursday night in the Walkup Skydome, she did it with just 0.8 left on the clock.

Hitting a game-tying layup with 0.4 on the clock and drawing the foul for the game-winning free throw, Rasheed pushed the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (11-10, 8-5 Big Sky) to a 60-59 victory over the Montana Grizzlies (14-6, 7-5). Coming off an inbound pass from Nina Radford, Rasheed's basket capped off a crazed final four minutes.

"I felt like they weren't ready for it," coach Loree Payne said. "Khia showed us her vertical tonight. She's one of the most prolific scorers in the Big Sky. Who made it last year? Khia. I think everyone in the whole arena knows who we are going to, we just put her in a little bit different of a situation."

Coming out of a timeout after Montana's Sophia Stiles put her team ahead 59-57 on a floater with just seconds left, Radford's pass right next to Northern Arizona's bench floated right over the crowd on the court and into Rasheed's hands. Fouled by Montana's Nyah Morris-Nelson, Rasheed pushed the ball up toward the basket through the contact for the tie before connecting on the ensuing free throw.

Northern Arizona held a five-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but an 8-0 run by Montana flipped the script with 5:37 left in the game.

After Stiles put in a layup to cut it to three at 49-46, Haley Huard hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and put the Griz back in front, 52-49. A three-point play for Miki'ala Maio erased Montana's lead, and a Montana turnover pushed Northern Arizona back in front as Rasheed hit a pair of free throws.

Even at 55-55 with just 2:25 left, the sides combined for just four field goals the remainder of the night.

The Lumberjacks opened the game on a 12-2 run but needed to grind out the win through the remainder of the night.

"I challenged our starters that we had to start better. We can't give teams a 10-point lead and expect to win a whole bunch of conference games," Payne said. "If we can figure that out and we can continue to start better, we have the talent in here and the ability to make a big run this year."

Maio led the Lumberjacks with 12 points, putting up six in the fourth quarter, while Radford's 11 all came in the third quarter as she carried the team offensively over a stretch of over four minutes.

The win pushed the Lumberjacks ahead of Montana in the Big Sky Conference standings with seven games remaining.

The Lumberjacks host the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday at noon.

Men's basketball

Northern Arizona pushed aside its early offensive struggles and made shots when it mattered the most on Thursday, snapping Montana's 14-game home winning streak in Dahlberg Arena with a 72-67 overtime win.

The Lumberjacks (9-15, 5-8 Big Sky) handed the Grizzlies (16-9, 9-5 Big Sky) their first home loss in almost a year dating back to Feb. 20, 2021, and halted the eighth-longest home winning streak in the country.

"I told the guys, 'Tonight we're going to be judged by our toughness,'" said coach Shane Burcar. "I thought we battled the entire night. There were a couple of times tonight when you thought it might not be our night, and then we had to get two stops at the end of the game just to get to overtime. I thought our toughness really came through tonight."

Along with last season's 62-58 victory in Missoula, the Lumberjacks have now won consecutive games on the Grizzlies' home court for the just the fourth time in program history and first time since 2007 and 2008. After winning those back-to-back games 14 years ago, Northern Arizona had dropped 11 of the next 12 meetings in Missoula, but has now won two of the last three.

"As I tell anyone who will listen to me, we have a good team," Burcar said. "We're fighting every single day to get better and we have great young men in our program. If you can win in Missoula, you can win anywhere in the Big Sky. This is a great stepping stone for our team."

The Lumberjacks were led by a trio of double-digit scorers in Nik Mains (21), Carson Towt (16) and Jalen Cone (13). Mains, who hit five shots from 3-point range in the contest, scored 14 of his 21 points after halftime, while Towt outscored Montana by himself, 7-6, in the overtime period. Towt also dished out seven assists, just one shy of Montana's team total.

Redshirt sophomore Keith Haymon scored eight points, including seven during a crucial 10-3 run that helped Northern Arizona erase a seven-point Montana lead following a 15-2 Grizzly scoring surge. Redshirt sophomore Ezekiel Richards chipped in six points and sophomore Isaiah Lewis tallied four points and six rebounds in 23 minutes -- his highest minute total in two months.

With four of Towt's six rebounds coming on the offensive glass, Northern Arizona grabbed 10 offensive boards in total -- which led to a game-altering 12-0 advantage in second-chance points. The Lumberjacks outrebounded the Grizzlies, 36-27, overall.

A two-point Northern Arizona halftime lead grew to six, 35-29, early in the second half following a triple by Mains with 16:59 to play. However, Montana appeared to seize the momentum with a 15-2 surge over the next five minutes to put Northern Arizona behind, 44-37.

Haymon connected on four free throws and drained a 3 to spark the Lumberjacks' charge. Northern Arizona went on a 12-3 run and took a brief lead with 8:53 remaining on a jumper by Cone. From there, the game would be tied on three occasions over the next two minutes before Montana opened up a 61-56 lead with three minutes to play.

Mains connected on his third 3 of the half to put Northern Arizona within a possession with 2:37 on the clock. That set the stage for Cone, who knocked down a pair of free throws -- following an Northern Arizona missed shot and offensive rebound -- with 27 seconds left to tie the game at 61-61.

In the extra period, the Lumberjacks put the punctuation on the night. After Montana's Josh Bannan opened the scoring with a free throw, Towt converted his second three-point play of the night to put Northern Arizona in front, 64-62. Montana's Brandon Whitney, who led all players with 25 points, tied the game with two foul shots before Towt scored at the rim again.

Towt's bucket gave the Lumberjacks a 66-64 lead they would not relinquish and Mains followed with a dagger corner 3 with 1:41 left to provide the necessary separation on the scoreboard at 69-65. In overtime, Northern Arizona made all four of its attempts from the field, while Montana was 0-for-4 shooting with all six of its points coming at the foul line.

The Lumberjacks shot 43.1% for the game, while the Grizzlies shot 38%.

Northern Arizona wraps up the week against Montana State in Bozeman, Montana, at noon on Saturday. The Bobcats won their 10th straight game on Thursday, 77-74, at home versus Portland State, and now sit atop the Big Sky standings.

Men's tennis

Northern Arizona is back on the road for a doubleheader on Saturday as they face the Arizona Wildcats.

The Lumberjacks are coming off of a 2-1 weekend in Denver, bringing home wins against Omaha and Air Force, while falling to Denver. The team stands at 6-1 overall.

The Wildcats sit at 8-2, with their losses coming against No. 23 Pepperdine and Texas A&M. The team is ranked No. 17 heading into the weekend, according to the ITA Top 25 Coaches Poll. Four of the team's athletes were also ranked in the ITA's Top 125 Singles players.

The Lumberjacks and the Wildcats last saw each other in Tucson back in October at the Wildcat Invite. Senior Daniel Dillon highlighted the invite with four straight wins in the singles gray draw.

