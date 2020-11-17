NAU Roundup: Women's basketball adds two in 2021 signing class

Meanwhile, Mich'l will join the Lumberjacks after playing for Pima Community College following her high school career for Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas.

"We've actually known Sierra since she was in high school and she and her AAU team came over to our Elite Camp. It was fun getting to know her," Payne said.

Averaging 9.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, the 6-1 forward hit 49.8 percent from the field and 77.1 percent from the free-throw line during her first year for the Aztecs. Thanks to a 19-point, 18-rebound effort against Scottsdale Community College in December, Mich'l earned ACCAC Division II Player of the Week.

Mich'l arrives from the same junior college JJ Nakai played at after graduating from Coconino High School and played against assistant coach Olivia Lucero when she coached at Chandler Gilbert Community College last season.

"She chose the junior college route and we were able to go see her a few times her freshman year," Payne said. "We needed a post player in this class, so we were very excited about her interest in still looking at NAU."