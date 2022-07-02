NAU Roundup: Women's basketball adds two coaches to staff

Filling a pair of openings on her coaching staff, Northern Arizona women's basketball coach Loree Payne announced the additions of TJ Harris and Ryan Freeman as assistant coaches to the Lumberjacks for the 2022-23 season.

The former head coach of the Northland Prep Academy Spartans boys and girls basketball teams, Harris returns to Flagstaff after spending one year with the Portland State women's basketball team.

"We are so excited to bring TJ back to Flagstaff. He is respected in the local community and has proven success in his college coaching career," Payne said. "He is familiar with the Big Sky Conference and will bring a renewed energy to the program with his passion for defense and player development. He will also serve a pivotal role in recruiting elite talent to our NAU women's basketball program."

Before moving north to Portland prior to the 2021-22 season, Harris spent a year as an assistant coach at Chandler-Gilbert Community College while teaching at Combs High School in San Tan Valley.

A graduate of the University of Great Falls, now known as the University of Providence, Harris played for the Vikings from 2011 to 2015. Earning First Team All-Conference honors as a senior, Harris averaged 14.8 points, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals while hitting nearly 43% from the 3-point arc. While at Providence, Harris played alongside his brother Michael after finishing his high school career at Huntley Project High School in Montana as a three-sport athlete. Named First Team All-Conference and All-State, Harris landed on the Montana All-Star team.

Harris earned a bachelor's of art in secondary education in 2016 from Providence and later added a master's of education in educational leadership from Northern Arizona in 2020.

Freeman will join Northern Arizona after four seasons on the staff for the New Mexico Lobos. In 2021-22, Freeman served as the special assistant to the head coach of the New Mexico women's basketball program after two years as the team's video coordinator and one as a graduate assistant.

"Ryan is going to be a great addition to our women's basketball program," Payne said. "He has been mentored by some of the best coaches in the women's game and has an incredible basketball mind. His experience with post player development will help to elevate our program to a new level."

In his role last season, Freeman was responsible for the Lobos' scheduling, travel, team operations and camps. Before taking on his role as video coordinator in 2019, Freeman's duties as a graduate assistant during the 2018-19 season included assisting with scouting and team workouts, cutting and editing game and practice video, and creating content for recruiting and social media purposes.

Before arriving in Albuquerque, Freeman completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Florida where he served in multiple roles for the women's basketball program. Starting out as a student video assistant, Freeman worked as a student manager for the Gators' 2017-18 season.

Along with his experience within a pair of collegiate women's basketball programs, Freeman also worked as a referee for the Mid Florida Officials Association and as a support staff member for USA Basketball in 2014.

A graduate of Florida in 2018, Freeman left Gainesville with a bachelor's degree in sports management.

