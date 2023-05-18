Northern Arizona women's basketball coach Loree Payne announced the addition of Ceren Oturakci to the 2023-24 roster.

Oturakci will join the Lumberjacks as a true freshman and is a 6-foot-1 forward from Ankara, Turkey, where she attended Hasan Ali Yucel High School.

Oturakci played for the Diba Sports Club from 2014 to 2020, where she was a starter for six years and a captain for three. She then moved to the Cankaya Universities Sports Club, a youth development squad with the goal of leading athletes to the professional level, from 2020 to 2023, where she was a two-year starter.

This season for Cankaya, she averaged 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, shooting 38% from 3-point range. Prior to the end of the season, she scored in double figures and grabbed five or more rebounds in every game.

Oturakci completes the 2023-24 recruiting class for the Lumberjacks. She will join fellow true freshmen Reilly Clark, Allie Cummins and Ava Schmidt, along with a pair of Montana State transfers in Grace Beasley and Leia Beattie.

Men's basketball

Northern Arizona hired Ben Johnson as a new assistant coach this offseason, the program announced Thursday.

"I would like to thank head coach Shane Burcar for this incredible opportunity. I appreciate him taking a chance on me," Johnson said. "I'm excited to start working with the coaching staff, players and administration to help them build on the serious momentum they created by their late-season Big Sky Conference tournament run. It's an exciting time for NAU basketball and I'm grateful and thankful to be a part of it."

Ben Johnson coached for the San Jose State Spartans beginning in April of 2021 after a five-year stint at the University of Portland -- which ended with him coaching the Pilots' final four games of the 2020-21 season as their interim head coach.

From 2003 to 2013, Johnson was an assistant coach at Washington State, where he took part in just about every role of coaching duties. As an assistant under Ken Bone, Dick Bennett and three-time National Coach of the Year Tony Bennett, Johnson was known to be an outstanding recruiter. He had a hand in the recruitment and development of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson and former San Antonio Spurs player Aron Baynes.

During his time with Washington State, Johnson helped the Cougars reach back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2007-08.

A member of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Hall of Fame, Johnson made his name known as both a player and coach for the Phoenix. In 1991, he was the team captain for the first team in program history to make the NCAA Tournament. Johnson returned to the team in 1995 as an assistant coach and helped lead the Phoenix to a 25-4 overall record and a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. He remained on staff at UW-Green Bay until 2002.

In 2002, Johnson began his first of two stints as a head coach at the international level. For the 2002 and 2003 seasons he was the head coach and program director for Indigenous North Basketball (Kuiyam Pride) of the Queensland Basketball State League in Australia. Johnson returned to Australia for another stint from 2013 to 2016 as the coach and director for Basketball Queensland.