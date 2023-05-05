Northern Arizona women's basketball coach Loree Payne announced recently the addition of Leia Beattie to the 2023-24 roster.

Beattie, a 5-foot-9 guard, will head to Flagstaff after three seasons at conference foe Montana State. She will join the Lumberjacks as a senior with two years of eligibility remaining.

The Midland, Texas, native earned All-Big Sky honorable mention honors and was named the league's top reserve as a junior last season. She helped guide the Bobcats to a 20-11 overall record and a share of the conference regular-season title along with Northern Arizona and Sacramento State after averaging a career-high 9.4 points per game. As a sophomore two seasons ago, Beattie averaged 9.2 points per game and led the Bobcats to the NCAA Tournament.

Beattie led the Bobcats with 52 3-pointers made last season at a 36.4% clip, including making six 3s against Weber State. She scored in double figures 10 times, scoring 27 points against San Jose State and 26 against Weber State. Beattie was also third on the team in assists (1.4) and steals (1.2) per game.

Her career totals at Montana State include 46 starts in 89 games played total, averaging 21.8 minutes and 7.7 points per contest. Through three seasons, she shot 39.7% from the field, 34.2% from distance and 80% at the foul line. She has 699 career points and was a captain her junior year.

Beattie played high school basketball at Midland Classical Academy (MCA) in Texas, where she played volleyball and tennis as well. As a senior she averaged 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 5.4 steals per game. A four-year starter and captain, she ended her varsity hoops career with 3,010 points -- which is a MCA school record. Beattie also earned first-team all-state all four years.

She is the second Bobcat transfer for the Lumberjacks this season, joining graduate transfer guard Grace Beasley.