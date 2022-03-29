NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball adds Montana Oltrogge

Looking to add some experience to what will be a much younger roster than in the past few seasons, the Northern Arizona women's basketball team added a veteran of the Big Sky Conference on Monday.

Montana Oltrogge returns to her home state after four seasons with the Idaho State Bengals after spending her high school career at Xavier College Preparatory in Phoenix. Playing in 108 games, with 24 starts for the Bengals, Oltrogge averaged 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 39.3% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range across her four seasons.

Earning All-Big Sky Conference Tournament honors in 2021 as the Bengals advanced to the NCAA Tournament, Olrogge averaged 9.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 54.5% and 50% from 3. The run to close out the 2020-21 season set the stage of Oltrogge's 2021-22 season as she averaged a career-high 10.1 points and 4.0 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game.

"We are so excited for Montana to join our program here at NAU," Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne said. "Her versatility and scoring ability will be a great addition to our uptempo offensive system. She also brings a ton of experience along with a championship mentality."

During her high school career, Oltrogge averaged 15.3 points per game as a junior and 18.1 points as a senior. Placed on the All-Premier Region First Team as a junior, Oltrogge earned Premier Region Player of the Year as a senior and All-6A Conference First Team honors. The Gators reached the 6A state tournament in both seasons, reaching the state title game.

The 6-0 forward has played in multiple postseason games as Idaho State faced Arizona in the 2019 WNIT, Kentucky in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and Wyoming in the 2022 WNIT.

During her Idaho State career, Oltrogge faced Northern Arizona seven times and averaged 6.43 points per game. Oltrogge finished with 21 points past season against the Lumberjacks in Pocatello, Idaho, hitting 5 of 8 3s and 8 of 16 overall.

Women's tennis

Settling into Big Sky Conference play following a challenging nonconference schedule, Northern Arizona completed its first 7-0 sweep of the season Sunday afternoon at home against Eastern Washington.

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-7, 3-1 Big Sky) wrapped up the team victory with a trio of straight-set victories in singles before closing out the sweep with battles on courts one and five against the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-9, 2-3).

"A few three-setters in singles, but I am happy with how we responded to our opponents raising up the level here and there," Lumberjacks coach Ewa Bogusz said.

Improving to 5-0 as a pairing, Gina Dittmann and Ava Neyestani secured the doubles point with a 6-2 victory over Scout Mathews and Jennifer Kida, Eastern Washington's No. 1 and 2 singles players. With the score 3-2 in favor of the Lumberjacks early on, Neyestani won on her serve and a break point victory allowed Dittmann to clinch the match at the service line. Mimi Bland and Annabel Davis opened doubles with a decisive 6-1 victory at No. 1 against Isabella Foshee and Yasmin Mansouri, winning the final five games in the 6-1 decision.

Now 3-1 in the Big Sky, Northern Arizona trails only undefeated Weber State in the conference standings. Winners of three straight and four of the past five around a 4-3 loss at San Francisco, Northern Arizona heads to Montana to close out its conference road schedule on Friday.

