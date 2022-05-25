NAU ROUNDUP: Women win Big Sky Women’s All-Sports Trophy

Behind five championships throughout its eight Big Sky Conference-sponsored women's programs, Northern Arizona claimed the Big Sky Women's All-Sport Trophy for the second consecutive year and 10th time in school history.

Northern Arizona's 10th All-Sport Trophy snaps a tie with Weber State for the most Women's All-Sport Trophies in league history. In addition to winning it for the second straight year, the Lumberjacks have now claimed the honor for the fourth time in the last five times it has been handed out. The trophy was not awarded in 2019-20 due to COVID-19.

"Congratulations to our student-athletes, first and foremost, for earning this outstanding recognition," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow. "Certainly our coaches and support staff play a critical and necessary role in any trophy won by NAU Athletics. I know Lumberjacks everywhere are proud of the dedication and effort consistently displayed by NAU student-athletes."

The award recognizes the top performing school in the Big Sky based on its performance in the conference sports they sponsor. Points are awarded only in conference-sponsored sports. Points are awarded on the basis of regular-season standings in basketball, soccer, football, tennis, softball and volleyball, and on the basis of conference tournament/championship results in all other sports. Institutional scores are calculated by dividing total points by the number of Big Sky-sponsored sports the institution sponsors.

Northern Arizona posted a score of 9.57 to top the Women's All-Sports Trophy standings, outdistancing Weber State's runner-up score of 8.00. Montana State was third with a score of 6.41.

Women's cross country kicked off a banner year for Northern Arizona women's teams by winning its third consecutive conference title in the fall. Moreover, the cross country and track and field program was just getting started, as the Lumberjacks proceeded to dominate the conference indoor and outdoor championship meets.

After successfully defending their 2020 Big Sky Indoor title -- the conference indoor meet was not held in 2021 -- the Northern Arizona women defended their outdoor title two weekends ago with a conference-record 244 points. It was the seventh time that the women's track and field and cross country program swept the three league championships in a season and first since 2017-18.

Also hoisting the Big Sky title trophy were the golf and women's tennis teams in April. The golf team recorded the fourth-lowest 54-hole championship score in Big Sky history to win its first conference title since 2015. The women's tennis team shared the conference regular-season title before rolling to their third straight tournament title and subsequent NCAA Tournament appearance.

The women's basketball, soccer and volleyball teams all fared well in regular-season play and qualified for their respective conference tournaments. The soccer team tied for third in the regular-season standings, while both volleyball and women's basketball tied for fourth.

Women's basketball then went on a run at the Big Sky tourney, advancing to the program's first championship game appearance in 15 years as the fourth seed.

Even though they did not factor into the All-Sport Trophy standings, the swimming and diving team captured their ninth straight WAC Championship in February, giving the school six championships in all on the women's side.

This year's trophy win follows four straight wins from 1996 to 2000 and wins in 2005-06 and 2013-14 before the Lumberjacks' current stretch of four of the last five starting in 2016-17.

