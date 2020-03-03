NAU Roundup: Women's hoops hosts Portland State for Senior Day

With just one game until the Big Sky tournament, the Northern Arizona women's basketball team concludes the regular season with a Wednesday game versus Portland State at 6:30 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.
The Lumberjacks will recognize four players -- Peyton Carroll, Brianna Lehew, Seneca Richards and Molly Rohrer -- for Senior Night.
Carroll and Lehew have spent four seasons with the Lumberjacks, while Richards and Rohrer were grad transfers to Northern Arizona. Carroll and Lehew have played in 96 and 80 games respectively throughout their careers at Northern Arizona. Carroll holds career averages of 5.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, while Lehew has averaged 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds and totaled 37 career blocks. Rohrer and Richards have played in a combined 17 games in their only seasons as a Lumberjack this season after transferring from CSU-Pueblo and LIU Brooklyn respectively.
"Bri and Peyton went through the transition in coaching staffs and their development on the court have been tremendous having seen where they were when we first got here and where they are now," said Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne. "We had Molly and Seneca join our program for a short time, but they've both been great additions. Molly and Peyton will do awesome things in this world once their eligibility is up. For Bri and Seneca, they're foregoing their last years of eligibility to pursue some awesome opportunities. We're excited to celebrate them and we can't wait to see what they can help provide us going into this last weekend and into Boise."
Coming off two road losses to Montana, 70-57, and Montana State, 73-71, last week, Northern Arizona (15-13, 12-7 Big Sky) can clinch a bye in next week's conference tourney with a win over Portland State and a Southern Utah loss to Montana State Wednesday.
"We played well, especially on Saturday against Montana State," Payne said. "We went cold against Montana, which hurt us, and we had our opportunities against Montana State, but there's a reason why they've only lost one conference game. When we play the way we're capable of, we can play with anyone and beat anyone. We have a great opportunity to bounce back and we've got Portland State coming in here who have been up and down a little bit. It'll be a great opportunity to get back on track before next week."
The Lumberjacks' tournament seeding will not be decided until Friday's conference games are completed. Northern Arizona could finish as high as second and as low as sixth depending on this week's results. Northern Arizona has just one game this week with all other schools, with the exception of Sacramento State, having two games remaining.
Junior Khiarica Rasheed and redshirt junior Jacey Bailey lead the Lumberjacks in scoring with 16.8 points and 14.4 points per game, respectively, and are second and third in the conference overall this season.
On Northern Arizona's all-time single-season lists, Rasheed is ninth in points (470), 10th in field goals made (170) and tied for fifth in free throws made (115). Bailey is fourth in 3-pointers made (67) and redshirt junior Caitlin Malvar, currently with 130 assists, will most likely move into the top 10 in that category with two on Wednesday.
The Lumberjacks will look to snap a nine-game losing streak to Portland State -- NAU's longest active skid versus a conference opponent. Northern Arizona fell to Portland State, 66-54, on Jan. 25 and has not posted a victory over the Vikings since 2015.
Portland State is 13-15 overall and in seventh in the conference standings at 7-11. The Vikings' 88-63 win over Weber State Saturday snapped a seven-game losing streak dating back to their win over the Lumberjacks in January.
CROSS COUNTRY
Running for the U20 Team USA, freshman distance runner Corey Gorgas won the 2020 Pan Am Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Victoria, Canada.
Gorgas navigated the 8K race at the Bear Mountain Resort to earn gold with a time of 27:15.
The first-year Lumberjack earned his spot on the U20 Team USTF after winning the junior men's title last month at the USATF Cross Country Championships with a time of 25:44.8.
Meanwhile, registration for the 2020 NAU cross country camp is now open The five-day camp will take place from July 22 to 26 in Flagstaff.
Mike Smith, Northern Arizona's director of cross country and track and field, and assistant Becca DeLoache will lead the camp with support from Flagstaff-based HYPO2 SPORT.
Training with the three-time NCAA Division I Cross Country National Champions will be invaluable for athletes in a camp environment based on specialized training, continued running education and individualized attention. The training environment will include world-class trails and forest service roads and guest speakers with World and Olympic titles to their name.
There will also be structured sessions in order to learn more about a variety of topics including, but not limited to, strength training specific for runners, training plan design, sports nutrition, sports psychology and mental performance and injury prevention.
The cost of the camp is $699 for the residential package including meals and four nights of room and board on the Northern Arizona University campus. The commuter package, not including dorm options, costs $499 for the best distance running camp experience in the country.
Contact info@hypo2sport.com for more information.