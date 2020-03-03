NAU Roundup: Women's hoops hosts Portland State for Senior Day

Carroll and Lehew have spent four seasons with the Lumberjacks, while Richards and Rohrer were grad transfers to Northern Arizona. Carroll and Lehew have played in 96 and 80 games respectively throughout their careers at Northern Arizona. Carroll holds career averages of 5.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, while Lehew has averaged 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds and totaled 37 career blocks. Rohrer and Richards have played in a combined 17 games in their only seasons as a Lumberjack this season after transferring from CSU-Pueblo and LIU Brooklyn respectively.

"Bri and Peyton went through the transition in coaching staffs and their development on the court have been tremendous having seen where they were when we first got here and where they are now," said Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne. "We had Molly and Seneca join our program for a short time, but they've both been great additions. Molly and Peyton will do awesome things in this world once their eligibility is up. For Bri and Seneca, they're foregoing their last years of eligibility to pursue some awesome opportunities. We're excited to celebrate them and we can't wait to see what they can help provide us going into this last weekend and into Boise."