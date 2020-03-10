NAU Roundup: Women’s hoops advances to semis of Big Sky tourney

The Northern Arizona women's basketball team had four starters score in double figures, led by 17 from Lauren Orndoff, in a 68-65 victory over Montana on Tuesday, propelling the Lumberjacks into the Big Sky tournament semifinals for the first time since 2007.

Northern Arizona, now at 16-14 for the season, outshot Montana behind the 3-point arc by six and by five at the free-throw line. Those two advantages were key in the Lumberjacks overcoming a minus-10 turnover differential, as the team finished with 16 turnovers.

"I'm super proud of this team, and the biggest thing that stands out is our rebounding," said Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne. "It was one of our goals to commit to rebounding both offensively and defensively, and we took care of business. Our team was poised, composed and mature down the stretch."

The Lumberjacks will play top-seeded Montana State in the Wednesday semifinals at 4:30 p.m after the Bobcats survived a scare against eighth-seeded Northern Colorado, 67-62, in their quarterfinal game on Tuesday.

Orndoff was an efficient 5 for 9 from the field, 3 for 6 behind the arc and 4 for 5 at the stripe in her first career game in Boise. Her 17 points was her highest total in over a month since she scored a career-high 21 versus Idaho State on Feb. 6.