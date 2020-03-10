NAU Roundup: Women’s hoops advances to semis of Big Sky tourney

The Northern Arizona women's basketball team had four starters score in double figures, led by 17 from Lauren Orndoff, in a 68-65 victory over Montana on Tuesday, propelling the Lumberjacks into the Big Sky tournament semifinals for the first time since 2007.
Northern Arizona, now at 16-14 for the season, outshot Montana behind the 3-point arc by six and by five at the free-throw line. Those two advantages were key in the Lumberjacks overcoming a minus-10 turnover differential, as the team finished with 16 turnovers.
"I'm super proud of this team, and the biggest thing that stands out is our rebounding," said Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne. "It was one of our goals to commit to rebounding both offensively and defensively, and we took care of business. Our team was poised, composed and mature down the stretch."
The Lumberjacks will play top-seeded Montana State in the Wednesday semifinals at 4:30 p.m after the Bobcats survived a scare against eighth-seeded Northern Colorado, 67-62, in their quarterfinal game on Tuesday.
Orndoff was an efficient 5 for 9 from the field, 3 for 6 behind the arc and 4 for 5 at the stripe in her first career game in Boise. Her 17 points was her highest total in over a month since she scored a career-high 21 versus Idaho State on Feb. 6.
"We were prepared and we stayed super composed," said Orndoff, who missed last season's conference tournament in Boise due to her season-ending medical condition. "We have one goal in mind and that's to make it to the championship."
Northern Arizona's Khiarica Rasheed posted her seventh double-double of the season, doing most of her damage at the line where she was 8 for 10 on her way to a 14-point, 10-rebound outing.
The game started slowly for the Lumberjacks, who made just four of their 19 field goal attempts in the opening quarter. Northern Arizona quickly fell behind 10-4 and trailed by as much as eight points before ending the quarter behind, 19-14.
Montana's lead was 27-20 midway through the second quarter before Northern Arizona locked down defensively. The Lady Griz missed their final seven shots from the field and went scoreless in the final 5:05 of the first half.
Lumberjacks guard Regan Schenck was the catalyst of a half-closing 8-0 run that pushed her team in front, 28-27 at the intermission, and had all six of her points during the run.
Northern Arizona opened the second half on an 8-0 burst, and the Lumberjacks' 16-0 run over a seven-plus minute stretch between the two halves provided them with their largest lead of the game, 36-27, with 7:48 left in the third quarter.
Nina Radford hit back-to-back 3s late in the third, helping Northern Arizona maintain its advantage at 45-37, but Montana finished the period with consecutive buckets to trim its deficit to 45-41 entering the final quarter.
The Northern Arizona lead was just 55-53 with four minutes to play before Jacey Bailey, who finished 13 points, hit her third 3 of the game. That started an 8-3 spurt that helped Northern Arizona reopen a seven-point lead.
Caitlin Malvar hit two free throws to make it a two-possession game for the Lumberjacks with 36 seconds remaining. Down three with 11 seconds on the clock, Montana's game-tying corner 3 drew iron.
Radford rounded out Northern Arizona's double-digit scorers with 11 points. She also tallied a team-high three assists without committing a turnover.
Northern Arizona shot 38.6% for the game while Montana shot 37.7%. The Griz were just 2 of 14 from behind the arc, where the Lumberjacks were 8 for 22.
The Lumberjacks dominated the glass, 45-36. All five Northern Arizona starters grabbed at least four boards.
The semifinal between Northern Arizona and Montana State will be streamed on Pluto TV channel 531 and will be broadcast in Flagstaff on 93.5 FM/AM 930 KAFF Country Legends. The radio broadcast can be heard at nauathletics.com/listen.
GOLF
After a strong first day that landed them in eighth place, Northern Arizona fell three spots to an 11th-place finish at the Juli Inkster at Meadow Club Invitational in California. The Lumberjacks carded a final round 310 to close at 43-over-par 907 (303-294-310).
The Lumberjacks were paced by Elle Kocourkova, who tied for 23rd overall at 8-over 224 (71-74-79). Ashley Croft recorded Northern Arizona's low round of the day with a 2 -over-par 74 that moved her up 10 spots to a tie for 35th. Croft finished the tournament at 11-over.
Emma Reyes led the Lumberjacks with seven total birdies and was Northern Arizona's third-highest finisher. Her 16-over-par 232 (83-71-78) landed her in sole possession of 51st. Aleksandra Chekalina and freshman Alyza Flores rounded out the Lumberjacks' lineup in ties for 54th and 62nd, respectively.
SWIM AND DIVE
Jenny Cheetham punched her ticket to the 2020 Women's Swimming and Diving NCAA Championships in Athens, Georgia, on the 1-meter springboard after the first day of NCAA's Zone E Championships on Monday.
With just 12 spots available, Cheetham combined for a total of 537.80 for an automatic bid into the event at the NCAA's Championships on March 18-21.