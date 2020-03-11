NAU Roundup: Women's basketball bounced from Big Sky tourney

Montana State connected on two free throws with 13 seconds remaining, making it a two-possession game, and NAU missed two shots on its final possession of the game.

"We dug down on the defensive end and got big time stops," Payne said. "Offensively, we hit some shots and we were a little more aggressive. But we needed to have that mentality in the first half. It was a physical game back and forth and we didn't respond very well to that."

Nina Radford led the Lumberjacks with 21 points on an effective shooting night that included her going 9 for 14 from the field and 3 of 4 from behind the arc. Orndoff scored 14 points and Khiarica Rasheed added 13 -- which moved her into fourth all-time on Norther Arizona's single-season scoring list.

Off the bench, sophomore Regan Schenck posted her third double-digit scoring game with 10 points.

The first quarter alone had four ties and three lead changes, but it was the Lumberjacks who held the lead at the end of the opening period, 17-14, behind seven points from Radford and five from Schenck.