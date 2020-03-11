NAU Roundup: Women's basketball bounced from Big Sky tourney

The Northern Arizona women's basketball team chased Montana State for the final 25 minutes of Wednesday's Big Sky tournament semifinal but suffered a 76-71 loss to the regular-season champions in Boise, Idaho.
The fifth-seeded Lumberjacks pushed the top-seeded Bobcats to the final seconds as they end the season with a 16-15 record.
"I'm super proud of our team; they never gave up tonight," said Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne. "Even when (Montana State) pushed it to nine or 10, we kept grinding. At the end of the day, I don't feel like we played the best that we could play, and to beat a team like Montana State you have to be on your game for four quarters."
Northern Arizona led for much of the first 13 minutes, but turnovers proved to be the downfall for the game and especially in the second quarter. Nine of Northern Arizona's 20 turnovers occurred in the second, with Montana State turning those into eight points. As a result, the Lumberjacks' 17-14 first-quarter lead quickly turned into a 35-28 halftime deficit.
After a 6-0 run pushed the Bobcats' lead to a game-high 10 points at 65-55 with 6:50 remaining, the Lumberjacks trimmed four points off the deficit to 67-61 with 4:12 left.
Lauren Orndoff converted a tough three-point play with 1:39 remaining, bringing the Jacks within 74-71. Jacey Bailey stole a pass on the ensuing possession, but Northern Arizona missed on the other end.
Montana State connected on two free throws with 13 seconds remaining, making it a two-possession game, and NAU missed two shots on its final possession of the game.
"We dug down on the defensive end and got big time stops," Payne said. "Offensively, we hit some shots and we were a little more aggressive. But we needed to have that mentality in the first half. It was a physical game back and forth and we didn't respond very well to that."
Nina Radford led the Lumberjacks with 21 points on an effective shooting night that included her going 9 for 14 from the field and 3 of 4 from behind the arc. Orndoff scored 14 points and Khiarica Rasheed added 13 -- which moved her into fourth all-time on Norther Arizona's single-season scoring list.
Off the bench, sophomore Regan Schenck posted her third double-digit scoring game with 10 points.
The first quarter alone had four ties and three lead changes, but it was the Lumberjacks who held the lead at the end of the opening period, 17-14, behind seven points from Radford and five from Schenck.
NAU led 20-16 following Schenck's second 3-pointer of the evening just over a minute into the second quarter, but that would be her team's last lead of the game. Montana State's 8-0 run, during which Northern Arizona committed five turnovers, pushed the Bobcats ahead for good as the Lumberjacks endured a scoring drought of more than four minutes.
The Bobcats led by as much as nine before the Lumberjacks got consecutive baskets by Caitlin Malvar and Radford to end the third quarter, cutting Montana State's lead to 55-51.
"We were excited to play them for a third time," said Malvar, who recorded nine points, eight rebounds and four assists. "Coming into the game, we knew we were the better team. Unfortunately tonight, it didn't pan out."
The Lumberjacks actually outshot the Bobcats, 47.4 percent to 41.4 percent, and outrebounded them by a 36-33 margin. In the second half, NAU shot 57.1 percent but Montana State, who extended its winning streak to 17 games, shot 48.6 percent after halftime to stave off the Jacks.
Northern Arizona will now await a possible invitation to either the WNIT or WBI. Should the Lumberjacks get an invite, it would be just the program's second-ever postseason appearance outside the Big Sky.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Albuquerque Convention Center will be the site of potential history for the Lumberjacks this weekend at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships. The No. 2-ranked Northern Arizona men's team will run for individual national titles and try to claim the first track and field team national title in program history.
The event begins Friday in Albuquerque and concludes on Saturday. It will mark the first time that the indoor meet will be held at altitude since 2014, when it was also contested in Albuquerque.
Northern Arizona has a school-record seven athletes competing on the men's side running three different events.
The mile semifinal will take place at 4:20 p.m. Friday, with the 5,000-meters race final slated for an approximate start of 6:20 p.m. The final for the mile will be 3:10 p.m. Saturday, and the 3000m final is at approximately 5:10 p.m.
The seven athletes will combine for 10 total entries in the meet, tied for second-most of any team, with seniors Geordie Beamish (mile, 3000m) and Tyler Day (3000m, 5000m) and junior Luis Grijalva (3000m, 5000m) each running two events.
Beamish, Day and Grijalva will all be making a return to the NCAA championship meet for the second consecutive season. Beamish is the defending indoor mile champ, while Day and Grijalva both ran the 5000m last year. Between the indoor and outdoor seasons, Day and Grijalva will be making their fourth national stage appearances, while Beamish will be making his third.
The three runners are in position to make a big statement for the Lumberjacks in the 3000m, holding the top three seed times. Grijalva (7:43.73), Beamish (7:44.67) and Day (7:45.70) also rank sixth, seventh and 12th respectively in the all-time collegiate top 15 for the event.
The Lumberjacks will stack the entry list of the 5000m with five of the 16 runners wearing blue and gold. Led by Day's American collegiate record time of 13:16.95, which also leads the country, Northern Arizona could also collect a lot of points in the 5000m.
Grijalva enters with the fourth-best 5000m seed time of 13:29.74, while junior Blaise Ferro (13:39.58), freshman Abdihamid Nur (13:39.81) and sophomore Ryan Raff (13:40.99) are seeded 12th, 13th and 16th, respectively.
Last year, Beamish's big final kick secured his first individual national championship in the mile with a time of 4:07.69. This season, Beamish will enter with the fourth-fastest seed time of 3:56.90 for the mile and will aim to become only the third Lumberjack to be a two-time individual national champion, looking to join Lopez Lomong and David McNeill.
Beamish will be joined in the mile by freshman teammate Theo Quax, seeded 14th with a time of 3:58.13.
Northern Arizona has won four individual titles at the indoor championships in program history, with two coming in the last two years.
The meet will be streamed live on ESPN3 beginning at 4:15 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday. A re-air will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 16, on ESPNU.
MEN'S TENNIS
The Lumberjacks are home for the first time since Feb. 9 to take on Louisiana for the second time this season on Friday at 9 a.m., as well as Air Force Sunday at 9 a.m.
In the first contest against the Ragin' Cajuns, the Lumberjacks fell to their opponent, 0-4. Louisiana has continued to dominate in their season, owning a 13-3 record so far.
Air Force also has done well this season with a 10-3 record. The Falcons have wins over four Big Sky opponents (Northern Colorado, Montana State, Idaho State, Southern Utah), but fell to Weber State 3-4.
WONEN'S TENNIS
Senior Chiara Tomasetti earned her fourth Big Sky Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week Award of the season on Wednesday. The award is the 12th total of her career, extending the conference record.
Tomasetti notched her second win over a nationally ranked opponent this spring and fourth of the 2019-20 season on Sunday against Pacific’s Klara Kosan. Tomasetti defended her No. 45 rank against No. 69-ranked Kosan with a 7-5, 6-2 victory.
Tomasetti is now 4-3 against nationally-ranked opponents between the fall and spring seasons and a perfect 9-0 in dual matches at the No. 1 spot.
She also won at No. 1 doubles with junior Ellie Millard. The pair – NAU’s primary No. 2 tandem – moved up to the top spot for the first time this season and they responded with a 6-0 shutout win over Maya Lopez and Anna Ramos Vinolas, evening their record to 4-4 in dual matches.
Tomasetti and Millard are now an even 4-4 in doubles in dual matches.
The Lumberjack women’s tennis team will host Montana State and Sacramento State Friday and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Aquatic and Tennis Complex.