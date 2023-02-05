Another record was shattered at Northern Arizona track and field’s Ron Mann Class Friday at the Walkup Skydome.

Madeline Wilson broke the heptathlon school record, scoring 3,882 points. She earned PRs in high jump, shot put, long jump, and the 800-meter race. Wilson’s jump of 1.73 meters in the high jump puts her at fifth all-time in school history in the event.

Alyssa Colbert broke her own 60m record after tying it in the prelims. She ran a time of 7.24 in the finals, setting a new school and Big Sky Conference record. Colbert’s time puts her at 12th in the nation currently. LaTrouchka Duke wasn’t far behind, running a time of 7.38 to set a new personal best.

The women’s sprinters took the top three spots in the 400m run. Kyairra Reigh placed first with a time of 53.87, earning her the fourth spot on Northern Arizona’s all-time list. LiNay Perry finished second with a time of 54.73, putting her at sixth on the all-time records list. Alonna Johnson ran a time of 54.76 to take third place.

The men’s distance squad started things off strong as they took the top eight spots in the mile. Brodey Hasty led with a time of 4:07.66, closely followed by Theo Quax who ran a 4:08.10. Corey Gorgas took third place with a time of 4:09.44.

The women’s mile was just as strong, with the Lumberjacks taking the top five places. Annika Reiss earned a new personal best as she placed first with a time of 4:43.97. Bryn Morley and Nikita Moore finished second and third with times of 4:53.20 and 4:57.85, respectively.

The distance squad saw two other event winners, in the women’s 800m and the men’s 3000m. Odessa Zentz took first in the 800m run with a time of 2:16.83, while Erik Le Roux ran a 8:29.01 to place first in the 3K.

Jenna Figueroa and Kenashalee Kerr placed second and third, respectively, in the women’s triple jump. Figueroa hit a mark of 12.27 meters to easily take second place, with Kerr jumping 11.95m to place third.

Also setting new PR’s for the jumps squad were Joshua Bennett and Sirr Butler. Bennett jumped 6.79m to place fifth in the long jump, while Butler jumped 15.07 to place third in the triple jump.

The Lumberjacks are back on the road again next week, as they split up to travel to Boston, Albuquerque, Seattle and New York.