 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
NAU ROUNDUP

NAU ROUNDUP: Wilson finishes fourth in Big Sky heptathlon at championship meet

  • 0
NAU Madeline Wilson

Northern Arizona track and field's Madeline Wilson leaps in the long jump portion of the heptathlon at the Big Sky Conference's championship meet Thursday in Pocatello, Idaho.

 ADRIANNA CANDELARIA, NAU Athletics

Northern Arizona's Madeline Wilson wrapped up the heptathlon with a personal record score of 4,956 points, good for fourth place at the Big Sky Conference's championship meet Thursday in Pocatello, Idaho.

After slotting in at second through Wednesday's competition, Wilson started the day with a 5.44-meter long jump to add 683 points to her running total of 3,811 points. She maintained her second-place position in the overall standings.

Later, Wilson threw the javelin 26.29m for an additional 407 points, falling to fourth overall with a score of 4,218 points.

After a long two days of competition, Wilson dug deep to deliver a personal best 800m performance of 2:26.45 to grab a final 738 points and finish the women's heptathlon in fourth place with a sum of 4,956 points to score five points for the Lumberjacks on the women's side in the overall team competition.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NPA golf heads to state riding high

NPA golf heads to state riding high

Northland Prep Academy boys golf is in an unprecedented place, in legitimate contention for one of the top spot in the Division III state tournament.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)