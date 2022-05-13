NAU ROUNDUP: Wilson finishes fourth in Big Sky heptathlon at championship meet

Northern Arizona's Madeline Wilson wrapped up the heptathlon with a personal record score of 4,956 points, good for fourth place at the Big Sky Conference's championship meet Thursday in Pocatello, Idaho.

After slotting in at second through Wednesday's competition, Wilson started the day with a 5.44-meter long jump to add 683 points to her running total of 3,811 points. She maintained her second-place position in the overall standings.

Later, Wilson threw the javelin 26.29m for an additional 407 points, falling to fourth overall with a score of 4,218 points.

After a long two days of competition, Wilson dug deep to deliver a personal best 800m performance of 2:26.45 to grab a final 738 points and finish the women's heptathlon in fourth place with a sum of 4,956 points to score five points for the Lumberjacks on the women's side in the overall team competition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0