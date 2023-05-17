Emma Warner, a junior on the Northern Arizona swimming and diving team, was honored with the Col. Jay Vargas Perseverance Award for 2023, presented by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow.

The award is given to a Lumberjacks student-athlete who has overcome great obstacles and adversity to compete and excel in intercollegiate athletics.

Outside of the pool, she had a competition with cancer.

"Getting this award means the absolute world to me," Warner said. "I feel so honored that Mike thought of me for that because I honestly work so hard in being the best individual person I can be. I tend to not let others define what I do and just try to push myself to be better. I try to be as involved as possible and lead by example, because of how much was taken from me throughout my battle with cancer. Getting this award is something I will remember from NAU for the rest of my life."

Warner joined the Lumberjacks in 2020 as a true freshman -- a goal she made for herself shortly after her third surgery during her battle with papillary thyroid cancer many years before.

Warner has been swimming since she was a 6-year-old and was diagnosed with cancer when she was 12. She was trying to balance a normal life as a child, and had to learn to maneuver through her teenage years on top of doctor visits and battling a cancer she had never even realized could affect her.

She has learned perseverance and hard work early in life, putting her goals in front of her. She said her battle with cancer as was pivotal in her motivation to achieve her goal of swimming in college.

Warner was named to the 2023 Winter Academic All-WAC Team this year. The Lumberjacks won their 10th consecutive conference championship.

The award's namesake is Col. Jay Vargas, a member of the NAU Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2010. A native of Winslow, Vargas played baseball at Northern Arizona from 1957 to 1961 and earned All-Frontier Conference honors before graduating in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in education.

After his time as a Lumberjack, Vargas joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served for nearly three decades before his retirement in 1992.

For his heroic actions in the Vietnam War, Vargas was awarded the Medal of Honor by former President Richard Nixon in 1970. He was also the recipient of the Silver Star, the Purple Heart with four Gold Stars, the Combat Action Ribbon, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross with Silver Star and Palm.