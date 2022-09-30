NAU Roundup: Volleyball's comeback attempt falls short in home loss to Sacramento State

Northern Arizona (1-9, 0-3 Big Sky) bounced back from an uneven first two sets to force a fifth before Sacramento State (7-8, 3-0 Big Sky) held on for a 25-18, 25-13, 24-26, 22-25, 15-12 victory in the Rolle Activity Center on Thursday.

"It's an inexperienced group that we have out there, and they need to keep getting into these situations and learning from them," Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said. "I thought the first two sets we were really flat and maybe intimidated by the situation, and after that we did a really great job of rebounding from that. We just need to keep building on that and gaining experience."

It was the Lumberjacks' third consecutive five-set loss at home over the last three weeks. It is the first time since 2017 that Northern Arizona has dropped at least three five-set matches in Rolle.

Sacramento State won the first two sets easily with an efficient offensive attack that compiled 30 kills on .297 hitting. The Hornets, who sit alone at the top of the Big Sky currently, trailed just twice in building a two-set lead to start the night.

Trailing 2-0, Northern Arizona dug in and its defense – led by junior Millie O'Ketter's season-high 32 digs – helped the Lumberjacks crawl their way back. Sacramento State hit just .179 the rest of the evening as Northern Arizona mounted its comeback. The rally began in the third set where Northern Arizona jumped out to a 5-2 lead.

Sacramento State eventually tied it at 7-7 before taking a lead midway through the game. The Hornets held a 22-20 lead late before an attack error pulled the Lumberjacks within one. O'Ketter followed with a service ace to tie it and redshirt freshman Kacee Moore put Northern Arizona in front 23-22 with a kill. After the Hornets tied it, Moore put down another kill.

The Hornets staved off set point, but Moore recorded a third straight kill to give Northern Arizona another opportunity at closing it. Freshman Kylie Moran answered the call with a kill to send the match to a fourth set. Moore and Moran recorded six kills apiece in the third-set victory.

Northern Arizona battled back from an early fourth-set deficit and took control with a 6-2 run that snapped a 9-9 tie. The four-point Lumberjacks lead held as late as 20-16, only for the Hornets to climb back within one at 22-21. Junior Jordan Elder helped put the Hornets away though with a pair of kills before senior Neche Newton and Moore turned back a Sacramento State swing on set point.

The momentum appeared to be squarely on the home team's side as an emphatic combo block by Elder and junior Savannah Hasson forced a Sacramento State timeout with Northern Arizona racing out to a 4-0 fifth-set lead. The advantage did not hold for long though as the Hornets managed to tie the score at 5-5, and won the match from there.

"At the end of the fifth set, I thought we made some really good aggressive plays," Murphy said. "Savannah made a great play and Kylie made a great dig. We just let down a little on defense and gave away a couple of points we didn't need to. I was really proud of how we closed out the other two sets, and this team is going to learn a lot from experiences like this."

O'Ketter's 32 digs helped Northern Arizona to a season-high team total of 82. The Lumberjacks narrowly lost the dig column, 83-82, despite the Hornets totaling 16 more kills. Sacramento State hit .226, compared to Northern Arizona's .103, and outblocked the host by a 15-4 margin.

Moran set a season-high with 16 kills -- her first double-digit kill match -- and added 15 digs in her first career double-double performance. Elder hit a team-high .303 and notched a dozen kills, while Moore posted 11 kills. Junior Kate Hatch led the team with 43 assists.

The Lumberjacks will next host Portland State for a Saturday match at noon in the Rolle Activity Center.

Soccer

In a highly physical match to open up Big Sky Conference play on Thursday night, the Lumberjacks fell to the Weber State Wildcats, 1-0, on the road.

After two lightning delays, the match started an hour after the original start time in Ogden, Utah.

The hosts scored with 16 minutes left in the first half.

For the first time this season, Northern Arizona headed into halftime with fewer shots than its opponent, as the Lumberjacks put up four and the Wildcats attacked with six.

While the Jacks were outshot, they had equal shots on goal with the Wildcats, at four a piece.

Northern Arizona will travel to Idaho State for an afternoon matchup in Pocatello on Sunday.