NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball wins five-setter over EWU in Rolle

There seems to be no escape from the fifth set for the Northern Arizona volleyball team this season, as it reached the deciding set for a sixth consecutive match in Rolle Activity Center and the sixth time in eight Big Sky Conference matches.

Thursday night provided the Lumberjacks (3-12, 2-6 Big Sky) another opportunity to enjoy the dramatics they constantly find themselves surrounded by as they battled back from a pair of match deficits for a 20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles (8-11, 3-4 Big Sky).

"We are going through these matches and there are a lot of highs and lows, so we are learning a lot about ourselves every single time we walk out here," said Lumberjacks coach Ken Murphy. "There's no doubt, this set is the most stressful thing in our sport. The fact that we know it can't hurt us anymore, that we can get to this point and be successful, is a pretty big thing for a team."

Entering the night with three consecutive double-digit kill performances, the only three of her career, Savannah Hasson one-upped herself with a .522 hitting percentage on her 16 kills.

"When Taylor (Jacobsen) went out, she was one of the players we looked to that we thought could really grow her role," Murphy said. "We started pushing her in practice and she's really responded. I think even last weekend, too, she's been the most consistent offensive player we have had. I am excited about the future she still has ahead of her."

Northern Arizona finished the night with an advantage in kills (62-56) and digs (64-57), but primarily on hitting percentage with a .270 hitting percentage to Eastern Washington's .194.

Northern Arizona will host the Idaho Vandals on Saturday at noon. Idaho fell in three sets to Northern Colorado Thursday night in Greeley. The Lumberjacks are still just two games out of fifth place, with two teams even at 4-4.