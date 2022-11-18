NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball wins five-set thriller at Idaho

It was as close as it could get for the Northern Arizona volleyball team Thursday in Moscow, Idaho, as the Lumberjacks took on the Idaho Vandals and earned a hard-fought, five-set victory. Four out of the five sets were decided by two points, and the Lumberjacks came out on the winning end, 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13.

It was the second consecutive victory that went into a deciding game for Northern Arizona, which outlasted Idaho State Saturday. Thursday's contest marked the ninth five-set match for the Lumberjacks this season, setting a new program record.

With the win, the Lumberjacks improved to 5-17 overall and 4-11 in the Big Sky Conference standings. The Vandals dropped to 4-23 and 1-14.

The win avenges a 3-1 loss Northern Arizona suffered to Idaho in Flagstaff on Oct. 22. It also keeps alive Northern Arizona's hopes of advancing to the Big Sky tournament.

The Lumberjacks hit at a season-high clip of .310, marking the second straight match that they have set a season-high hitting percentage, beating the mark of .273 set against Idaho State Saturday. The Lumberjacks also served a season-high 11 aces.

An individual milestone was set as well, with junior Millie O'Ketter earning her 1,000th career dig. She had 20 in the victory for her 12th match this season tallying 20 or more.

"I was proud of our fight the whole night. Our team took control and continued to fight back," Lumberjacks coach Ken Murphy said. "Earlier in the season, we lost a lot of these five-set matches, so tonight's win shows how much we have grown and matured, and how badly we want to keep playing."

He added: "Millie O'Ketter was all over the court organizing our defense and playing hard. Kate Hatch served great, and we had five in double-digit kills to keep us balanced. It was great to see us come together."

Jordan Elder led the way with 15 kills, tying a career high. She hit .414, committing only three errors on 29 attempts. She added five block assists. Kylie Moran earned her third double-double of the season with 10 kills and as many digs, hitting .216 to go with four block assists on defense.

Hatch, the Lumberjacks' setter, also earned a double-double, her 12th of the year, with 44 assists and 12 digs. She also had three aces and hit .750 with six kills on eight attempts and no errors.

The Lumberjacks had 11 aces to Idaho's six, which was the difference, as the Vandals had 75 kills to the visitor's 66. Northern Arizona also out-blocked the host, 8-6.

The final regular-season match for the Lumberjacks takes place on Saturday, when they face the Eastern Washington Eagles in Cheney, Washington, for an 8 p.m. match. The Lumberjacks need a victory and some help from the rest of the conference to gain a berth in the conference tournament.