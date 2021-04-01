NAU Roundup: Volleyball wins 1st set, drops final 3 in Big Sky semifinal loss to Weber State

“The fourth set was a sign of our growth over the year,” Murphy said. “We talked about in the first weekend we had a similar match and we just let it go. Today, we had a similar situation against a really good opponent and we fought back and we regained our composure. We turned that set into a much closer set than it looked like it would be and that was not something we would’ve been able to do two months ago.”

Weber State bottled up NAU offensively after the first set as the Lumberjacks wound up hitting a season-low .082. Jacobsen, who finished with her 10th double-double of the spring, led the team with 14 kills while Hollis added nine.

Jacobsen also registered a team-high 15 digs and was one of three players in double-figures with freshman Millie O’Ketter (13) and Hollis (11) behind. Elder and Davis anchored the net, each tallying a team-high five blocks.

Weber State hit .257 for the match and held edges in kills (56-40), aces (6-3), digs (82-64) and blocks (9.0-7.0).