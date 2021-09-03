NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball to play at SFA Tournament

The Northern Arizona volleyball team's long season-opening road trip wraps up this weekend at the SFA Tournament hosted by Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas. The Lumberjacks were set to begin the tournament against the host on Thursday before playing a single match on Friday and two matches Saturday against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi and Louisiana.

Northern Arizona's first week of the season did not go as planned due to Hurricane Ida's sweep through the state of Louisiana. The Lumberjacks only played two of three scheduled matches at last weekend's Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge and subsequently had their Tuesday match canceled as well. After departing Baton Rouge on Saturday, Northern Arizona spent a couple of unplanned days in Houston before making its way to Nacogdoches.

On the court, the Lumberjacks opened the season with losses to Florida State and LSU before having their Tiger Classic finale versus Michigan canceled. While the competition last weekend was stiff, it still left Northern Arizona with its first 0-2 start since 2005, when the Lumberjacks began the season with four consecutive losses.