NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball to play at SFA Tournament

The Northern Arizona volleyball team's long season-opening road trip wraps up this weekend at the SFA Tournament hosted by Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas. The Lumberjacks were set to begin the tournament against the host on Thursday before playing a single match on Friday and two matches Saturday against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi and Louisiana.
Northern Arizona's first week of the season did not go as planned due to Hurricane Ida's sweep through the state of Louisiana. The Lumberjacks only played two of three scheduled matches at last weekend's Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge and subsequently had their Tuesday match canceled as well. After departing Baton Rouge on Saturday, Northern Arizona spent a couple of unplanned days in Houston before making its way to Nacogdoches.
On the court, the Lumberjacks opened the season with losses to Florida State and LSU before having their Tiger Classic finale versus Michigan canceled. While the competition last weekend was stiff, it still left Northern Arizona with its first 0-2 start since 2005, when the Lumberjacks began the season with four consecutive losses.
"We made a lot of progress from last week to the previous week and we know we have a team that needs to learn some of the lessons we learned last week," said head coach Ken Murphy. "As long as we keep fighting and working hard, and learning as we go, I feel good about this. But that will be the task, to continue to move on the trajectory that we're on right now."
Northern Arizona's second weekend will not get any easier, as each of the three teams will pose challenges to a developing Lumberjack squad. Stephen F. Austin and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi were the Southland Conference regular season and tournament champions respectively, while Louisiana went 17-7 last season.
Lumberjack junior Taylor Jacobsen may have garnered the headlines in the first weekend of play, but freshman Sophia Wadsworth made a strong first impression in her first two collegiate matches. The freshman hit a team-best .250 and averaged 1.57 kills per set, ranking only behind Jacobsen. Jacobsen paced Northern Arizona in both kills (3.86) and digs (3.29) in the fall's first two matches and notched a pair of double-doubles.
As a team, the Lumberjacks only hit a combined .088 between the two matches, but Northern Arizona showed a big improvement offensively against LSU. After hitting .026 in the season opener, Northern Arizona rebounded to hit .146 against the Tigers with Jacobsen, Wadsworth and sophomore Lyla Hollis each tallying at least eight kills in match two.
The Lumberjacks may have struggled to finish points, but their defense kept them in matches during stretches in which their offense was catching up. Northern Arizona managed to limit Florida State and LSU to a .207 clip or lower in three of the seven sets it played last weekend. Led by sophomore Jordan Elder's presence at the net, the Lumberjacks owned a slight 12.0-11.0 block advantage against their two opponents. Elder totaled a team-best five blocks.
Stephen F. Austin opened the season with a 1-2 record at the SMU Doubletree Invitational last weekend. After getting swept by North Carolina and SMU, the Ladyjacks picked up their first win of 2021 with a four-set win over Pacific. The Ladyjacks won the Southland Conference regular season championship in the spring and was the preseason pick to finish first in the Southwest Division in their inaugural year in the WAC. Stephen F. Austin was led offensively by Ielan Bradley, who averaged 3.10 kills per set. After the first weekend of the season, Alyssa Ortega ranks 26th in the country with 5.30 digs per set.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the reigning Southland Conference champions and spring NCAA Tournament participant, faced a tough first slate in the 2021 season, suffering three sweeps at the hands of Arizona State, No. 13 Louisville and Cal Poly at Arizona State's tournament. The Islanders were picked to repeat as conference champions, receiving 13 of 16 first-place votes in the Southland Preseason Poll. While Kyndal Payne led the Islanders with 1.78 kills during the opening weekend, Julia Carter was second with 1.67 kills on .424 hitting, placing her 73rd nationally.
Louisiana nearly completed an unbeaten first weekend, compiling a 3-1 record at the Southern Miss Classic. The Ragin' Cajuns notched wins against Southern Illinois, USC Upstate and Mississippi Valley before falling in five sets to host Southern Miss in the tournament finale. Kelsey Bennett claimed the Sun Belt Conference's first Offensive Player of the Week award after averaging 3.80 kills per set and hitting .301 in the four matches last week. While Bennett led the charge offensively, the Ragin' Cajuns were one of the top defensive teams nationally, ranked 19th in digs per set and 41st in opponent hitting percentage.
Women's soccer
After 677 days since playing at Lumberjack Stadium, the Northern Arizona soccer team returns home to face Grand Canyon on Friday night. The team will welcome fans back at full capacity for the fall season.
The Lumberjacks have faced tough programs in their first four matches of the season, resulting in an 0-4 record. Along with those losses comes lessons learned and confidence being built back up as the team finds their momentum. Freshmen goalkeepers Trinity Corcoran and Natalie Manzo have each started two games and allowed five goals. Manzo has seen 260 minutes and a save percentage of 0.815, while Corcoran has recorded 109 minutes and a save percentage of 0.444.
Offensively, the Lumberjacks have proven they can create plenty of scoring opportunities. Midfielder Maddie Shafer has looked hungry to score a goal. She has put seven shots on target but none have found the net. Northern Arizona's five goals of the season come from Sam Larberg, Madison Montgomery, Kylie Kapustka and Rylee Mitchell, and one on an own goal from Utah State forced by Emilie Bennett. The team looks to create more chances to score by capitalizing on set pieces and finding more defensive control with the ball.
Northern Arizona will take on GCU for the ninth time. The Lumberjacks lead the series 6-2, with both losses being recorded at Grand Canyon. The series dates back to 1998, when the Lumberjacks and the Lopes played for the first time, resulting in a 5-2 Northern Arizona win. The last time the teams faced off was in February at Grand Canyon. Northern Arizona won that game, 2-0.
Grand Canyon has seen early success in its season, going 3-1 so far. The team opened up their regular season with wins against Southeastern Louisiana (3-0), Central Arkansas (5-0), and Incarnate Word (1-0). The Lopes' most recent match was played in Texas at UTSA, where the team was handed a 1-0 loss, its first of the season.
GCU's leading scorer is redshirt junior Dani Babb. She has scored two goals, both coming in the first two matches. The offensive success for Grand Canyon is highlighted with eight other players with one goal each. Sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Ferguson has stepped into the starting position after finding late success for the Lopes in the spring season and earning the start in the last 10 games. Ferguson recorded a 7-2-1 record in her 10 starts with 42 saves and a save percentage of 0.792.