NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball to host EWU and Idaho this week

Returning home following a two-match road trip to Montana, the Northern Arizona volleyball team is back at home for two matches this week.

The Lumberjacks will host the Eastern Washington Eagles today and the Idaho Vandals Saturday in Rolle Activity Center.

Entering the week at 2-12 overall (1-6 Big Sky), the Lumberjacks will face a pair of schools they have recently had success against. Northern Arizona has won its past four home meetings with Eastern Washington, as well as the past three against Idaho. In those last seven home matches against the Eagles and Vandals, the Lumberjacks dropped just one set while collecting six sweeps.

Eastern Washington (8-10, 3-3 Big Sky) is right in the middle of the conference as it approaches the halfway point of the Big Sky schedule, sitting just a half match back of fourth place. Idaho (3-15, 0-6) is seeking its first Big Sky win of the season and to snap a six-match losing streak.

As has been the case often this season, Northern Arizona played shorthanded last week against Montana and Montana State. With Kylie Moran and Taylor Jacobsen sidelined, Savannah Hasson stepped up with 26 kills across the two matches against the Grizzlies and Bobcats.

Hasson led the Lumberjacks in both matches and was the only player to reach double-digit kills against Montana State. Averaging 3.25 kills per set, Hasson added six block assists in the two matches as well. Her 15 kills against the Grizzlies came with a .500 hitting percentage and the junior followed up with a .474 against the Bobcats.

Kacee Moore and Jordan Cherniss also put together career highs in Montana. Moore's 11 digs and three service aces against the Grizzlies set new highs, and her 10 kills against Montana gave the freshman her first ever double-double. Cherniss finished with 13 kills, 24 digs and four service aces total in the two matches, with her 16 digs and eight kills against Montana setting new career highs.

On the defensive side, Millie O'Ketter continues to lead the Big Sky Conference with 4.53 digs per set, sitting at 258 total for the season. It is the highest average of her career and has her now sitting at 877 during her time as a Lumberjack. O'Ketter has totaled at least 20 digs in five of her past seven matches, including 22 against the Grizzlies.

As a team, Northern Arizona ranks 83rd in the country and second in the Big Sky in digs per set as a team with 15.23.

Today's match is set for a 6:30 p.m. start, and Sunday's first serve is scheduled for noon.

Women's soccer

Rylie Curran earned her second career conference defensive player of the week award after helping the Lumberjacks beat both Northern Colorado and Montana on the road over the weekend.

Curran's defense has played a vital role in the Lumberjacks' success throughout conference play as the senior has led the team to allow only two goals through all Big Sky matches so far.

The senior's efforts led Northern Arizona to a 1-0 shutout at Northern Colorado, eliminating the Bears from a conference championship tournament spot and holding Northern Colorado to five shots on goal.

Curran's ability to make plays on the backline at Montana helped the Lumberjacks top the Grizzlies for the first time since 2013. Northern Arizona held Montana to only two shots on goal in the 2-1 victory.

The Lumberjacks are at the top of the Big Sky with two regular-season matches remaining. Northern Arizona next hosts Sacramento State on Friday and Portland State Sunday.