NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball takes winning streak on road

The Northern Arizona volleyball team (11-12, 9-5 Big Sky) carries a three-match win streak -- tied for their season-long -- into the final week of the regular season. The Lumberjacks head out on the road to face Weber State Thursday and Idaho State Saturday in their last two matches before the conference tournament.

After defeating Southern Utah on Thursday, NAU capped its home slate with possibly its most impressive victory of the season, sweeping Sacramento State on Senior Night. The win was particularly impressive as the Hornets entered Saturday having won six straight, four of which came against the Big Sky leaders Weber State, Portland State and Northern Colorado.

The Lumberjacks begin the last week of the regular season tied with Montana State for fourth in the conference. Should that tie hold at the end of the weekend, NAU would face Montana State in the first round of next week's Big Sky championship tournament in Ogden, Utah.

Weber State, Portland State and Northern Colorado all enter the week tied for first in the conference standings. In fact, although all eight berths have been locked up, none of the eight playoff seeds are decided, with just two matches remaining before the tournament.