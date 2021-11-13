NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball swept on the road

Washington (1-1) scored the final five points of the half to steal back the advantage despite NAU narrowly outshooting Washington, 40.7% to 38.7%.

Knowing they were right in the game, the Lumberjacks landed the first blow in the second half as redshirt sophomore Keith Haymon stole the period's opening possession and went coast to coast for an immediate and-1 opportunity. Haymon's three-point play gave the Lumberjacks the lead and Cone followed with a buck to extend NAU's narrow advantage out to 35-32.

The Lumberjacks maintained their lead throughout the first four minutes of the second half until the Huskies tied it up at 41-41 and the score remained a one-possession game until a critical Washington run.

Knotted up at 48-48 at the 13:18 mark, the Huskies utilized a 10-0 run and kept the Lumberjacks scoreless for nearly five minutes. The run provided the final of nine lead changes in the Huskies' favor, although the Lumberjacks had one more push in them.

Stark accounted for all five points during a brief 5-0 spurt that cut Washington's lead to 59-55 with 6:16 to play and forced the Huskies to call a timeout. However, immediately out of the stoppage, Washington drained a three to ignite a 10-1 run that put the game away for good.