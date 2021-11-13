NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball swept on the road

An 11-kill advantage over the Wildcats wasn't enough for the Lumberjacks volleyball team to knock off one of the Big Sky Conference leaders Thursday as Weber State defended its home court with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-22 victory in Ogden, Utah.
With its win streak halted at three matches, Northern Arizona fell to 9-6 in the Big Sky, 11-13 overall, as it continues to battle for the No. 4 seed in next week's conference tournament. Meanwhile, Weber State improved to 12-3 with the win and extended its streak to 18 consecutive sets won on its home floor.
The Lumberjacks committed 22 attack errors to the Wildcats' 10 and were outblocked 11-4 while holding the 45-34 advantage in kills. There was no better example of the struggles than the start of the opening set, as Northern Arizona was committed five errors in the match's first 11 points.
Trailing 9-2, the Lumberjacks were forced to play catch up throughout the first set and only pulled within a point at 23-22 after a kill by Lyla Hollis and a pair of errors for the Wildcats with Millie O'Ketter at the service line.
Entering the match out of NAU's timeout when trailing by seven, Hollis provided a boost to the team's attack. Recording five kills in the set, Hollis registered four in across the Lumberjacks' 10 points in the set.
Falling behind 24-22 and facing set point, Hollis kept the Lumberjacks alive with one last kill before the Wildcats managed to close out the victory 25-23.
While Northern Arizona started slow in the opening set, it was the back half of the second that caused the Lumberjacks problems. A pair of kills for Jordan Elder began a 7-2 run, with Taylor Jacobsen putting down three consecutive kills to tie the set at 11-11.
However, the Wildcats responded with five straight points of their own to regain control of the set. Northern Arizona trimmed the five-point advantage back down to three with a pair of kills by Jacobsen and another for Hollis, but another five-point run that included a pair of service aces wrapped up the set in favor of Weber State.
The Lumberjacks dropped their attack errors from nine to six between the match's first two sets, but the Wildcats still easily outhit the visitors. Hitting .244 in the opener, Weber State jumped up to .345 in the second while Northern Arizona improved from .170 to .211 between the first and second.
Both sides struggled in what became a back-and-forth third, as Weber State hit just .071 with nine kills in the final set compared to Northern Arizona's .136.
Tied 11 times through the first 30 points of the set, neither Weber State or Northern Arizona could put together a run as both sides struggled to attack consistently. The Wildcats took four of five points, aided by a pair of Lumberjack errors, to take a 9-6 lead before Northern Arizona put together four straight points to take a 10-9 lead on a kill from Jacobsen.
Northern Arizona's largest lead of the night came at 13-11 off of a kill by Ryann Davis before the sides tied at 13, 14 and 15. Three attack errors and a ball handling error pushed Weber State back in front 17-15, remaining ahead for the rest of the night to clinch the match.
Trailing 20-16, the Lumberjacks tried to erase the four-point deficit, but could not string together a run to even up the last set of the night. Leading by one while receiving on three occasions, Weber State fought off Northern Arizona with a pair of kills before an attack error from the Lumberjacks pushed the score to 23-21.
Hollis and Jacobsen tied with a team-high 12 kills, followed by 11 for Davis. Both Hollis and Jacobsen finished with double-doubles, as the former recorded 13 digs and the later 12. O'Ketter led the team with 24 digs.
NAU concludes the regular season on Saturday as it heads to Pocatello, Idaho to face the Idaho State Bengals. Idaho State defeated Southern Utah in four sets Thursday night to snap an 11-match losing streak.
Men's basketball
Huskies 73, Lumberjacks 62
The Lumberjacks men's basketball team trailed Washington by two at halftime Thursday and pushed the Huskies to the limit before being dealt a 73-62 loss on the back end of their season-opening Pac-12 road trip.
In addition to committing 21 turnovers for the second consecutive game, NAU was whistled for 28 fouls -- its most in a game since 29 at San Jose State on Dec. 15, 2018. Those two statistics put a damper on an exceptional effort that included holding Washington to 36.7% shooting. The Lumberjacks also collected eight blocks for the first time since Dec. 20, 2017 at Jacksonville.
"We shot ourselves in the foot with 21 turnovers and they had 35 free throws, and that's hard to win any time," said coach Shane Burcar. "But I'm happy with our schedule with Arizona and Washington. We know who we are and what we can do to get better."
Five of NAU's five blocks came courtesy of redshirt sophomore Ezekiel Richards, who posted the highest individual total since Isaiah Thomas had five on Jan. 13, 2018. Richards' five blocks were one shy of the school record shared by six players.
Richards also led the team with 12 points off the bench, helping NAU's reserves outscore Washington's by a 28-12 margin. Junior Mason Stark added 10 points off the bench, as the two Lumberjacks were joined by sophomore Jalen Cone (11) in double-figure scoring.
NAU (0-2) went stride for stride with Washington in the first 20 minutes of Thursday's contest and nearly took a lead into the intermission. Trailing 27-22, redshirt freshman Carson Towt and Richards connected on back-to-back baskets before Cone scored four straight during an 8-0 NAU run that moved the Lumberjacks in front, 30-27, with 1:45 left until halftime.
Washington (1-1) scored the final five points of the half to steal back the advantage despite NAU narrowly outshooting Washington, 40.7% to 38.7%.
Knowing they were right in the game, the Lumberjacks landed the first blow in the second half as redshirt sophomore Keith Haymon stole the period's opening possession and went coast to coast for an immediate and-1 opportunity. Haymon's three-point play gave the Lumberjacks the lead and Cone followed with a buck to extend NAU's narrow advantage out to 35-32.
The Lumberjacks maintained their lead throughout the first four minutes of the second half until the Huskies tied it up at 41-41 and the score remained a one-possession game until a critical Washington run.
Knotted up at 48-48 at the 13:18 mark, the Huskies utilized a 10-0 run and kept the Lumberjacks scoreless for nearly five minutes. The run provided the final of nine lead changes in the Huskies' favor, although the Lumberjacks had one more push in them.
Stark accounted for all five points during a brief 5-0 spurt that cut Washington's lead to 59-55 with 6:16 to play and forced the Huskies to call a timeout. However, immediately out of the stoppage, Washington drained a three to ignite a 10-1 run that put the game away for good.
Although the Huskies shot just 34.5% from the field in the second half, they made the most of 19 Lumberjack fouls in the final 20 minutes alone. Washington was 20-of-29 from the charity stripe in the second half, accounting for half of its 41 points after halftime.
For the game, NAU shot 37% (20-of-54) and shot 75% (18-of-24) at the free throw line. The Lumberjacks also outrebounded the Huskies, 42-40, coming away even on their road trip in the rebound column against Arizona and Washington.
Towt led the Lumberjacks' efforts on the glass, pulling down a career-high 13 rebounds, while also coming up a point shy of a double-double with nine. Redshirt junior Nik Mains matched Towt's nine points, while hitting two of the Lumberjacks' four three-pointers.
"We have true competitors, guys whose hearts are pumping out of their chests," Burcar said. "In our locker room, there are no moral victories. Nothing is going to beat this team down and we're going to compete every night. The scoreboard will switch when we clean some things up. What I love about our locker room is that they're upset we didn't win this game, and anyone who is an NAU fan can tell we are really close to busting through."
The Lumberjacks will aim for their first victory of the season on Monday when they host Benedictine Mesa.