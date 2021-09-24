NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball sweeps Idaho to open conference schedule

The opening set remained tight, with Northern Arizona holding a 19-16 lead before three Idaho miscues contributed to a four-point surge that extended the Lumberjacks' advantage out to 23-16. After Idaho responded with three straight points, Northern Arizona closed out the set with redshirt junior Morgan Gappmayer -- who also finished the night with 11 digs -- totaling five of her nine kills in the game.

Idaho committed five consecutive attack errors to start the second game -- with two coming on tandem blocks by Elder and Jacobsen -- as Northern Arizona raced out to a 6-0 lead. The set was never in doubt, with the Lumberjacks hitting .345.

The third set was a different story, though, as the Vandals erased an initial 4-1 Lumberjacks edge to take a 10-8 lead. Idaho got to 15 first, claiming a slim 15-14 lead at the media timeout and led as late as 18-16.

From there, Northern Arizona went on a 6-1 run, only for Idaho to tie the set at 22-all. However, a error gave the Lumberjacks sideout, and freshman Sophia Wadsworth put Northern Arizona at match point with a kill off the block. On the ensuing point, Wadsworth and Elder put a cap on the sweep with Northern Arizona's final block of the evening.