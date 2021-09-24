NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball sweeps Idaho to open conference schedule

The Northern Arizona volleyball team made quick work of Idaho on Thursday, opening conference play with its first sweep of the season, 25-20, 25-11, 25-22, in the Rolle Activity Center.
The Lumberjacks (3-7, 1-0 Big Sky) received an all-around solid performance from junior outside hitter Taylor Jacobsen, who posted 13 kills, seven digs, four blocks and an ace to lead Northern Arizona to its seventh conference-opening victory in the last nine seasons.
"It's satisfying to know that we can play such a complete match," Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said. "From start to finish, we did a lot of good things, featured a lot of pieces of our offense and for the first time this year really had a great defensive performance. It started with our block; our middle blockers did a great job in particular. To rely on different phases of our game and put it together to win in three, it's a great sign of the direction our team is moving in."
With Jacobsen, the returning first team All-Big Sky honoree, leading the way, the Lumberjacks hit .275 and, more importantly, had more digs than the Vandals (53-47) and held an 11-8 block advantage. Northern Arizona's defensive performance resulted in Idaho hitting .028 -- the lowest by an opponent by far this season -- with 24 attack errors to 27 kills.
Northern Arizona locked down Idaho, particularly in the second game, with the Vandals totaling just six kills and hitting -.086 in the Lumberjacks' most lopsided set victory of the day. Sophomore Millie O'Ketter held down the back row with a season-high 17 digs and sophomore Jordan Elder recorded a match-high six blocks, including a career-high tying three solo for the home team.
The opening set remained tight, with Northern Arizona holding a 19-16 lead before three Idaho miscues contributed to a four-point surge that extended the Lumberjacks' advantage out to 23-16. After Idaho responded with three straight points, Northern Arizona closed out the set with redshirt junior Morgan Gappmayer -- who also finished the night with 11 digs -- totaling five of her nine kills in the game.
Idaho committed five consecutive attack errors to start the second game -- with two coming on tandem blocks by Elder and Jacobsen -- as Northern Arizona raced out to a 6-0 lead. The set was never in doubt, with the Lumberjacks hitting .345.
The third set was a different story, though, as the Vandals erased an initial 4-1 Lumberjacks edge to take a 10-8 lead. Idaho got to 15 first, claiming a slim 15-14 lead at the media timeout and led as late as 18-16.
From there, Northern Arizona went on a 6-1 run, only for Idaho to tie the set at 22-all. However, a error gave the Lumberjacks sideout, and freshman Sophia Wadsworth put Northern Arizona at match point with a kill off the block. On the ensuing point, Wadsworth and Elder put a cap on the sweep with Northern Arizona's final block of the evening.
"We're definitely skilled and you can see good things happening on the court for us when we're confident and believing in ourselves," Murphy said. "We just need more experience. You get into situations like the third set where it went back and forth for a while and we didn't side out quite as efficiently as we did the rest of the match, but we kept our composure and relied on the things we do well."
Outside of Jacobsen and Gappmayer, who combined for just five fewer kills than Idaho had as a team, the Lumberjacks received efficient efforts by senior Ryann Davis (six kills, .357 hitting) and Wadsworth (five kills, .333 hitting) on the right side.
"Tonight was really big for us," Jacobsen said. "We know we have the skill, we just have to come out and put it all together. We've been working really hard in practice and it's time to show our fans what we really can do."
Northern Arizona will aim to complete the unbeaten opening weekend of conference play on Saturday when the Lumberjacks host Eastern Washington at 12 p.m. in Rolle. The Eagles also were victorious on Thursday, winning in five sets on the road at Southern Utah.
Golf
Golf is back in action at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic starting Monday in Wolcott, Colorado. The Lumberjacks are part of a 20-team field competing at the three-day tournament hosted by Golfweek at Red Sky Golf Club (par-72, 6,257 yards) with 18 holes each on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
“It’s going to be a challenge with the field that will be there,” said coach Brad Bedortha. “The five players who have going will be competitive and they will compete, so it’s going to be up to us to go out there and put our best foot forward. As long as we do that, I’m confident we can have a good showing.”
The Golfweek Red Sky Classic, previously known as the Golfweek Conference Challenge, has been held annually since 2009, with the exception of last year. This will be the second appearance for the Lumberjacks at this tournament, after opening their 2013-14 season there. Northern Arizona placed 14th out of 18 teams that year.
Next week’s tournament field will be stacked with 13 top 100 teams, headlined by No. 39 Denver, according to the 2021 end-of-season Golfstat National Rankings. Also included in the field is Dallas Baptist, the defending Division II National Champions.