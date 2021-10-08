NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball sweeps as Sacramento State

Morgan Gappmayer's cut shot found the floor, and just like that, the Northern Arizona volleyball team's 10-year nightmare in The Nest came to an end.

The Lumberjacks snapped an eight-match losing streak to the Sacramento State Hornets on their home floor Thursday night in sweeping fashion, 25-20, 26-24, 25-15.

Holding the Hornets to a .100 hitting percentage, the Lumberjacks, now winners of four of their last five matches, got back into the win column, moving to 4-1 in the Big Sky Conference and 6-8 overall.

"We were in control of the whole match and that was the big difference," Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said. "Even in the second set when it was close our defense was locked in. Offensively, I especially liked that we got our rights and middles the ball a little more and they converted some big points for us, but mainly I really liked the way we played defense tonight and put pressure on them from start to finish."

Prior to Thursday, Northern Arizona had not defeated Sacramento State in The Nest since a five-set win in 2011. The victory was just the Lumberjacks' second all-time win in Sacramento over the Hornets in 27 total meetings.